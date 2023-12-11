Human Rights Day 2023 celebrated with zeal by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission

The Hon'ble Justice Shri Swatanter Kumar , Former Judge of Supreme Court of India and Former Chairperson of National Green Tribunal graced the event as the chief guest

graced the event as the chief guest The Human Rights Day 2023 theme is 'Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All'

The book encapsulating the works of the MSHRC along with articles by eminent persons working in the field of human rights released

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission for spreading of human rights awareness amongst the masses and encouraging the efforts of all stake holders in the field of human rights literacy, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), celebrated Human Rights Day with the Hon'ble Justice Shri Swatanter Kumar, Former Judge of Supreme Court of India and Former Chairperson of National Green Tribunal as the Chief Guest on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Justice (Retd.) Shri K. K. Tated, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, presided over the function with members of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, Shri M. A. Sayeed and Shri Sanjay Kumar.

The Human Rights Day 2023 theme is 'Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All', a powerful call to action urging society to unite in safeguarding the inherent rights of every individual, nurturing a world where every voice is heard, every person is respected equally, and justice prevails without discrimination.

The activities and annual report of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission were presented, highlighting the diverse achievements and success stories of the MHSRC and shedding light on its contribution to preserving human rights in Maharashtra using an audio-visual presentation.

Speaking at the occasion, The Chief Guest, Hon'ble Justice Shri Swatanter Kumar, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Former Chairperson of National Green Tribunal, stated, "The commendable performance of MSHRC in various administrative and social functions is crucial for ensuring the protection and enforcement of human rights, which is the essence of our constitutional mandate. Today, the Indian judicial system is universally adored and complimented. The Indian Constitution directly controls the scope of justice administered by courts, and the world looks at the Indian judicial system with respect."

He further added, "The enforcement and implementation of human rights have intrinsic value. When citizens feel secure in their rights and have confidence in the justice system, a country is progressing in the truest sense. It is essential to emphasize the consciousness of the people, ensuring that they feel their rights are protected. This serves as a reminder to all of us to value human rights, value the poor, value the disabled, and appreciate everything that one may not possess. Respecting individuals who lack advantages is synonymous with sharing values and rights."

Justice (Retd.) Shri K. K. Tated, Chairperson, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, in his welcome address, highlighted, "Every year, the 10th of December is celebrated as Human Rights Day, serving as a reminder for all to respect the rights of every individual in society. This year's Human Rights Day theme is Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All. As citizens, we are aware of our rights, but it is equally important to emphasize our duties."

The event commenced with the National Anthem by the visually challenged children from Kamalabai Mehta School, Dadar, followed by the Maharashtra Geet. The musical renditions by these children brought out their special abilities and were a tribute to the Nation and the State. A booklet encapsulating the works of the MSHRC, along with articles by eminent persons in the field of human rights, was released by the Chief Guest, Shri Swatanter Kumar.

The children from government homes of Children Aid Society, Nakoda Karna Badhir Vidyalaya, Sarvali, Bhiwandi, were felicitated for enthusiastically participating in the Human Rights Day celebration.

Mr. Milind R. Sathe, Senior Advocate Bombay High Court, said, "While the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has been stepping up and effectively enforcing regular actions, it is for all of us as a society and citizens to step in and change the mindset, the outlook on how we perceive people around us. We have a large number of laws and a wealth of judicial decisions that safeguard the interests of every individual. It is up to us to support the commissions that are doing excellent jobs within their jurisdiction. Our service to society should continue through a pledge to uphold human rights under the Universal Declaration, actively supporting forces and commissions, and promptly reporting any violations we encounter."

Dr. Asha Bajpai, Member of the National Legal Services Authority, shared her experience with her efforts to preserve and promote human rights.

While M. A. Sayeed, Member MSHRC set the event's context, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Member MSHRC, presented the vote of thanks.

The children from the Observation Home, Mumbai, showcased their acting skills while performing in the play 'Second Chance'. Children from vulnerable backgrounds who are forced into child labour, homeless, and child beggars are provided care and protection at the Observation Home. Through 'Second Chance', the children lived all over again in society by overcoming their challenges and reintegrating into Society after their skill-building and rehabilitation. Circumstances led the children to the care and protection of the Observation Home; indeed, a Second Chance awaits each of them.

Another significant aspect of the event was the exhibition and sale of exquisite handmade products crafted by children in care institutions such as David Sasson Balgruha, Juvenile Home, Mentally Deficient Children's Home & Maharashtra Prison and Correctional Services. These showcased items represented empowerment, skill development, and independence. The vibrant and intricately designed products serve as a continual reminder of the importance of valuing and advocating for the human rights of all individuals.

The primary objective of the MSHRC is to inquire into complaints of human rights violations and take necessary steps for their redressal. It also plays a proactive role in promoting awareness and education about human rights. The commission handles many cases related to infringements on basic human rights. Apart from its reactive role in addressing complaints, the MSHRC often engages in proactive initiatives to raise human rights awareness, including seminars, workshops, and campaigns.

The event also witnessed the presence of Justice K. J. Thaker, Chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission, Gujarat.

The event was successfully arranged by the MSHRC team, which consists of Secretary Mr. D. B. Gawade, Dr. Jay Jadhav (Spl. IG), Mr. Vishwas Pandhare (SP), Dr. Swarupa Dholam (Registrar), Miss. N. T. Bhosale (Asstt. Registrar) and all staff members of MSHRC.

About Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission:

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) was established on 6 March 2001. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) could be set on 15.01.2000, Vide Government Resolution No.HRC 1099/378/Pol No.14 Under Section 21(1) of Protection of Human Rights Acts,1993. The MSHRC promotes respect for human rights. It uses education, information and publicity to promote, protect and enforce human rights. Section 2(1) (d) of the Protection Of Human Rights Act defines Human Rights as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in the International Covenants and enforceable by courts in India.