Humanz & Boss Entertainment Partner To Revolutionize Indian Influencer Marketing

MUMBAI, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanz, an AI-powered platform for influencer campaigns of all levels, partners with Boss Entertainment, a creative marketing firm that is popularly known as India's largest youth activation company, to bring the Humanz platform to India and bridge the gap between local marketers and influencers. Through the partnership, the Humanz platform will optimize collaborations between local marketers and influencers across India, thereby ensuring the sustainable growth of the country's influencer marketing sector.

The Humanz platform serves as a tool for discovery and direct influencer engagement - thereby fixing the broken elements of influencer marketing, including the lack of transparency, lack of audience demographics, and fraud. The platform allows marketers to make data-driven decisions based on influencer specifications tailored to marketing needs, including gender, age, interests, demographics, previous content shared, and quality of followers. Influencers can access parts of their own data, meet other creators, and participate in paid campaigns - all by simply registering. The engagement and collaborations between marketers and influencers on the platform is done in a smart, safe, efficient, and measurable manner.

Boss Entertainment is known for creating intellectual properties to excite and inspire India's youth. The company focuses on independent technology-driven ventures with shared visions and values. Operating under the guidance of serial entrepreneur Shailendra Singh, who launched 23 successful startups in 23 years. Each of his companies set new benchmarks across the entertainment, media, and communications space. (https://shailendrasingh.me/#new-page-3)

"In India, local influencers inspire young adults to make decisions at rates far greater than celebrities," says Liav Chen, Co-Founder, and CEO of Humanz. "The influencer marketing arena is growing rapidly in the region, and it is crucial for collaborations between marketers and influencers to be as optimal and impactful as possible. Our values align with that of Boss Entertainment, and we're excited to see what unfolds."

"The tech venture with Humanz in India is a massive opportunity for us to unlock the positive power that our influencers possess to strengthen a brand's reputation, improve audience engagement, and increase conversions," says Shailendra Singh. "It is high time marketers and business owners in India recognize the importance of influencer marketing and use it to their advantage."

About Humanz:

Founded by five veterans of the elite Intelligence Corps Unit 8200 of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Humanz is an AI-powered platform that makes influencer marketing accessible, reliable and trustworthy for marketers and influencers. The solution addresses the major pain point of marketers being able to identify, in large scale, relevant and authenticated content creators; and to thereafter manage an entire campaign process from influencer selection, content approval, payment and ROI analytics on a single platform. Leading global multinational clients have chosen to use Humanz, including McDonalds, Kimberly-Clark, Zara, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Unilever, Group M, Omnicom, and Universal McCann. Humanz has expanded rapidly across territories to satisfy customer demand, with operations in Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, Brazil, India, and the UK- with U.S operations set to launch in the near future.

About Boss Entertainment:

Founded in 2016 by Shailendra Singh with the aim of curating unique and entertaining experiences for the youth of India. In 2017, Boss Entertainment became India's largest youth Activation company with the Guestlist4Good festival organised with Hardwell, the worlds no. 1 Dj. Through Guestlist4Good, Boss India Entertainment has educated over 120,000 children through the magic bus foundation. Boss India Entertainment from there diversified into digital and sports marketing being partners for football clubs like Watford FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers and many more for starters. Boss India Entertainment takes pride in being India's largest youth activation company from concerts to digital marketing and sports business and now Humanz. Boss India truly believes that Technology can be used to bridge the gaps that will empower and entertain the youth and allow them to maximise their potential!

SOURCE Humanz