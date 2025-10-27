Hyatt Launches a New World of Hyatt Campaign in India with Bollywood Actor Karisma Kapoor

The campaign invites guests to experience the unique rewards and personalized recognition that come with being a World of Hyatt member

NEW DELHI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt today announces the launch of a new World of Hyatt brand campaign in collaboration with renowned Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. Rooted in Hyatt's enduring purpose to care for people so they can be their best, the campaign brings to life the spirit of World of Hyatt—a loyalty program built on the guiding principles of loyalty extends beyond the member, choice is critical and recognition means everything.

Together, Hyatt and Karisma Kapoor invite guests to experience World of Hyatt through this new campaign, which welcomes travelers to become a part of World of Hyatt, a loyalty program that delivers value from the very first stay—through points that can be redeemed for free nights, upgrades, and experiences. With benefits that increase as you advance in membership tier and a growing portfolio of brands worldwide, the program combines tangible rewards with choice, making every stay more personal and rewarding.

In a world where travel can often feel rushed and impersonal, Hyatt believes real luxury lies in the quiet, intentional moments—the meaningful details that make guests feel at home. World of Hyatt is more than a loyalty program; it's a community that celebrates individuality.

This meaningful collaboration underscores Hyatt's commitment to evolving with the modern Indian traveler—those who seek more than just accommodation. They look for purpose, connection and experiences that reflect their own stories and aspirations.

Karisma Kapoor—known for her timeless charm, authenticity and emotional depth—is a natural voice for this narrative. Her involvement champions the idea that at Hyatt, every guest is recognized, cared for and welcomed into a community where they can truly be more.

Kadmbini Mittal, RVP – Commercial, Hyatt India & SWA, added, "While all loyalty programs offer guests the opportunity to earn a host of benefits, what truly sets World of Hyatt apart is our purpose of care. While our guests love the benefits we offer like the ability to earn points which can be redeemed for complimentary room nights, suite upgrades, and club lounge access, among other benefits of our loyalty program; what guests keep coming back for is the way we make them feel. Welcoming Karisma Kapoor into the World of Hyatt story allows us to express our purpose of care in a way that's warm, relatable and inspiring. This collaboration is not just a campaign; it's an invitation for travelers to belong, to connect and to discover the quiet joy of being more—with Hyatt."

Karisma Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to be associated with World of Hyatt, where personalized care meets unforgettable experiences. Taking luxury to another scale. It's more than just a stay—'it's about creating moments that feel like home, wherever you are'. I am excited to celebrate experiences that turn travel into moments that last forever."

The campaign is now live across digital and social platforms as well as offline channels, inviting travelers to experience heartfelt hospitality and personal connection through the lens of World of Hyatt.

To learn more about offers and experiences through World of Hyatt, or to sign up for free, visit hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 80 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Portfolio, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, and Alua Hotels & Resorts®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 58 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

