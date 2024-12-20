BENGALURU, India, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leading provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions, and Hybus, a pioneer in the luxury bus and passenger transportation sector in India, team up to bring the latest road safety technology to inter-city passenger transportation. Through this collaboration, Hybus will deploy Netradyne's Driver•i, a vision-based driver and fleet safety technology, across its fleet, redefining safety standards in the passenger transport industry.

Hybus Selects Netradyne to Ramp-up Safety in Luxury Bus Transportation with AI-Powered Driver•i Technology

Netradyne's Driver•i will help elevate Hybus's commitment to adopting innovative technologies that enhance road safety and operational efficiency while protecting drivers from unwarranted claims.

"Safety and efficiency are at the core of everything we do at Hybus," said Abhinav Gangumalla, CEO at Hybus. "By partnering with Netradyne, we are taking a significant leap in enhancing the safety of our fleet and passengers. We have been able to monitor high-G events and train our drivers to drive smoother, resulting in improved passenger comfort. We've also seen a considerable reduction in mobile phone usage incidents, as Driver•i's real-time alerts enable us to coach drivers and help them adopt safer driving practices. Another key benefit has been driver exoneration—Netradyne's video-based evidence allows us to defend our drivers from false accusations, ensuring fairness and boosting their confidence."

Renowned for its reliability and focus on passenger safety, Hybus is a trusted name in inter-city luxury bus transportation, offering seamless travel experiences to passengers—operating between major south-Indian cities.

Netradyne's Driver•i technology combines cutting-edge AI with advanced analytics to provide real-time monitoring and actionable insights into driver behavior. By analyzing 100% of driving time, the platform identifies and addresses behaviors such as speeding, fatigue, drowsiness, distracted driving, and much more; empowering drivers to adhere to the highest safety standards. It also supports fleet operators with data-driven performance reports, enabling informed decision-making and optimized operations.

"We are delighted to partner with Hybus, a respected leader in the passenger transport segment," said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Sr. VP, International Business at Netradyne. "As highways improve and vehicle speeds increase, the potential for mishaps grows exponentially. This is where advanced AI-powered computer vision technology steps in, revolutionizing safety standards by enabling proactive risk mitigation. With Netradyne Driver•i, Hybus is setting a new precedent for safety and operational excellence in the transportation industry. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of making roads safer for everyone."

About Hybus

Hybus is a leading intelligent transportation provider in India, known for its unwavering focus on passenger safety, comfort, and reliability. Founded on the belief that technology and data are the cornerstones of a modern transportation business, Hybus continuously adopts advanced solutions to optimize operations and elevate travel experiences.

Hybus's CEO, Abhinav, holds a Master's degree in Intelligent Transportation from IIT Bombay, bringing deep expertise and innovation to the company's vision. Starting operations in South India, Hybus is now strategically expanding its footprint across the southern zone through a data-driven approach to improve efficiency and scale sustainably.

With a strong emphasis on profitability and leveraging technology-driven operations, Hybus delivers efficient, profitable, and safe transportation solutions, setting new benchmarks in the passenger transport segment.

About Netradyne

Netradyne is a global provider of AI-powered fleet and driver safety solutions. Its flagship product, Driver•i, leverages AI and edge computing to deliver real-time feedback and insights that improve driver behavior and fleet safety. Today, it is an industry leader in advanced ﬂeet safety solutions with customers across India, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. With marquee investors on board like Softbank, Reliance, M12 (Microsoft's venture arm), and Point72 Ventures, Netradyne was founded by two Stanford University graduates and technologists, Avneesh Agarwal and David Julian. Netradyne currently markets 'Driver•i', a fleet safety and coaching platform. Its technology uses deep learning and edge computing to bring rich contextual insights and solutions to the transportation industry to help fleets establish safe driving practices.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585320/Netradyne_Hybus.jpg