HyperSense Software Was Ranked as Top Development Partner in Romania by Clutch

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperSense Software announces that it was designated a Top Development Partner in Romania by Clutch, the well-known B2B specialized platform.

Recognition of HyperSense Software's technical capacity occurred after the early adoption of top edge development technologies like Node.js, Angular or Flutter.

The Eastern Europe based company specializes in strategic app planning, design and development of iPhone, Android and Web applications, user testing, QA, DevOps, Big Data and IoT, serving clients around the world, like Wehkamp (Netherlands), Kore, SRVR, Studio Backlot (US), ALD Automotive, DayDate (France), Playwing, Chillingo (UK), star/tac chain solutions GmbH (D).

"We couldn't have earned this award without the help of our wonderful clients. They took time to engage with Clutch and assess our value. In a 15-minute review call, we were graded on the basis of our customer service, quality, attention to deadlines, fairness of pricing, and overall project management skills. We're happy to report we've earned a wonderful 4.8 out of five stars! We're thrilled to receive this award, but we're still dedicated to providing exceptional service at a reasonable price point. Interested in learning what makes us better than our competitors? Drop us a line today!" Andrei Neacsu, CTO of HyperSense Software declared.

