Hyundai Motor Group and its affiliates expand a diverse range of community-centered social contribution projects across India

The projects support local communities with new healthcare research facilities and improved educational infrastructure, strengthening Korea-India relations

The year, the Group plans to substantially expand its activities across healthcare, education, culture, arts and environmental sectors

Large-scale reforestation and local conservation initiatives to advance environmental sustainability

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group), marking its 30th anniversary in the Indian market, is expanding its social contribution activities and reinforcing its role as a bridge between South Korea and India.

Hyundai Motor Group Expands Social Contribution in India, Strengthening Korea-India Bridge View PDF

Since its initial market entry in 1996, the Group has implemented community-centered social contribution initiatives through its seven affiliated companies[1] and the Happy Move program[2]. These initiatives span the healthcare, education, culture, arts and environmental sectors, and are all underpinned by the philosophy of 'Living Together in India.'

Leveraging the local networks cultivated over three decades, the Group is broadening private-sector exchanges between the two nations. This year, the Group plans to substantially expand its activities across various sectors, deepening its roots within Indian society.

How is the Group Enhancing Healthcare Access?

The Group is enhancing healthcare access by supporting cancer research, expanding mobile and telemedicine services, and donating essential medical equipment to local hospitals. Through the Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-Koo Foundation, it also provides subsidized medical treatment for vulnerable populations and training for medical professionals.

What is Being Done to Support Education?

The Group is committing substantial resources to support education in underserved areas. Key efforts include constructing new facilities for technical schools, promoting road safety through youth education (such as Kia's 'Buckle Up' program), establishing hands-on STEM labs, and improving school infrastructure, such as by building dedicated women's restrooms to enhance health and educational opportunities for female students.

How are Cultural Ties Being Strengthened?

The Group strengthens the bond between Korea and India through a diverse range of cultural and artistic exchanges. It supports emerging artists through its 'Art for Hope' project and fosters international dialogue through the 'Hyundai Translocal Series' exhibition.

In addition, the Group's flagship 'Happy Move' volunteer program has deployed thousands of university students to India to participate in cultural exchange, while the 'Samarth by Hyundai' campaign raises social awareness and provides support for athletes with disabilities.

What Initiatives Protect the Local Environment?

The Group is actively engaged in environmental protection through several key initiatives. These include establishing waste recycling and waste-to-energy programs, implementing large-scale reforestation and park creation projects, and promoting water conservation through pond and lake restoration. Affiliates are also helping communities adopt renewable energy by installing solar power facilities.

[1] Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Steel, Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Wia, and Hyundai Transys. [2] Launched in 2008, the Happy Move program cultivates future leaders through volunteering, global experience and sustainability-focused education.

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