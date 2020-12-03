IAB Tech Lab Expands Presence in APAC

Shivendra Misra to Focus on the Asia-Pacific Region and Local Efforts

NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab (Tech Lab), the digital media and marketing industry's global non-profit research, development, and technical standards-setting consortium, announced that Shivendra Misra has been appointed to represent the organization in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region (Southeast Asia, India, China, and Japan). As IAB Tech Lab's APAC Director, Misra will oversee key aspects of operations in the region, and will be based in New Delhi, India.

IAB Tech Lab aims to strengthen local cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region for advertising technology through relevant stakeholders, including advertisers, agencies, publishers, advertising technology companies, local IAB chapters, and other trade organizations. Misra's initial focus will be to increase awareness of IAB Tech Lab in the region. He will mobilize member companies and partner organizations, setting up collaborative working groups for local experts to devise regionally relevant strategies and priorities, while supporting implementation of technical standards and best practices. This will also provide a robust feedback loop to inform future development of Tech Lab's advertising standards.

"APAC and India are the biggest growth drivers for the digital advertising industry. The region already has the most internet users in the world, most via mobile devices," said Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab. "Tech Lab has seen solid local adoption of many of its global standards, notably Open Measurement SDK, which has been deployed by over 20 APAC companies to support mobile app measurement. By engaging with product and operations teams in the region, we can help more companies benefit from the interoperability, efficiency, and increased innovation enabled by our standards and can ensure we are supporting them effectively."

"The APAC region has also become a prime focus for IAB Tech Lab member companies, and it is crucial that Tech Lab connects regularly with more local companies to better understand their needs, share new developments, and facilitate standards adoption," said Shivendra Misra, Director, APAC, IAB Tech Lab.

Misra has significant experience in the digital industry, initially building internet gaming and healthcare platforms, and was also part of the Indian e-commerce wave. He also served as a management consultant, defining digital strategy for one of the biggest Indian corporations, as well as several small and medium enterprises. Misra's varied background has prepared him well to support Tech Lab interests in the region.

Tech Lab's investment in the Asia-Pacific region builds on other collaborative work around the world. Since 2018, IAB Tech Lab has been working closely with IAB Europe in the development of the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF), the flagship technical implementation for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in advertising technology. Tech Lab has also collaborated with international IAB chapters to facilitate global input and feedback on Project Rearc, which is focused on the future of addressability as the use of cookies and other identifiers becomes limited.

Product managers, engineers, ad operations staff, and other professionals in the digital media industry in the Asia-Pacific region who wish to get involved in IAB Tech Lab's initiatives can learn more and participate in the upcoming webinars, here.

About IAB Tech Lab

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at:

https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ .

For more information, please visit: https://iabtechlab.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178088/IAB_Tech_lab_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://iabtechlab.com



SOURCE IAB Tech Lab