IBSAT 2025 Applications Close Today for MBA/PGPM Admissions to ICFAI Business School's 9 Campuses

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICFAI Business School (IBS) announced that today, December 19, 2025, is the final day to apply for IBSAT 2025, the national entrance test for admission into the 2026-28 MBA/PGPM batch across its nine campuses. IBSAT 2025 is a home-proctored test with no negative marking and no sectional time limits, allowing students to focus on their performance without travel stress. The VARC section accounts for nearly half of the total score, giving candidates a strong advantage in the admissions process.

IBSAT - MBA Entrance Exam

ICFAI Business School (IBS) aims to make management education financially accessible and has launched a Rs 10 crore scholarship pool. High-performing students may qualify for scholarships of up to Rs 2 lakh. Scholarships are also available for children of IBS alumni, defense personnel families, and physically challenged candidates, based on specified criteria. IBSAT scores serve as the gateway to the selection process at IBS Hyderabad, scheduled for the second week of February 2026. IBS Hyderabad is AACSB accredited and ranked 22nd by Business Today. The campus is home to a globally recognized Case Research Center, ranked 3rd in the world alongside Harvard and INSEAD.

The IBS Advantage prepares students for the real world. Candidates will undergo a 14-week mentored internship, gain hands-on experience in Bloomberg and SAP Labs, and participate in student clubs and alumni networks. With over 1,000 companies hiring IBS graduates, including top BFSI and consulting firms, students' career prospects are strong.

Applications for IBSAT 2025 close today. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply immediately to secure their place in the 2026-28 MBA/PGPM batch.

