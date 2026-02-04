ICAC Commissioner attends APEC anti-corruption meetings in Guangzhou to foster collaborations in the Asia Pacific region

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An ICAC delegation, headed by ICAC Commissioner Mr Woo Ying-ming, attended Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) anti-corruption meetings held in Guangzhou to further reinforce international anti-graft collaboration.

On February 2, Mr Woo noted that China, as the host of APEC 2026 and various related meetings, will organise a series of high-level conferences. While the current meetings, being the first APEC anti-corruption thematic event in the APEC "China Year", have drawn participation of representatives from almost all member economies, the ICAC will focus on the three priorities outlined by the APEC – openness, innovation and cooperation – to contribute to the vision of "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together".

Representing Hong Kong, China, Mr Woo said that since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration on Fighting Corruption (Beijing Declaration) in 2014, the ICAC has been effectively implementing its objectives. By strategically partnering with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the two parties co-organised various international initiatives including the "Coding4Integrity Asian Youth Anti-Corruption Hackathon 2025" and the Professional Development Programme on Empowering Integrity: Mastering Artificial Intelligence & Technologies in Anti-Corruption", as well as the joint compilation of the Guide on Corruption Risk Management in Prison Systems. The Commission also entered into numerous Memoranda of Understanding with counterpart agencies in different jurisdictions to strengthen cooperation against corruption.

"The Beijing Declaration was adopted in the last Year of the Horse. With the approach of the next Year of the Horse, the ICAC will continue to deepen regional anti-corruption ties and capitalise on the unique advantages of the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle to implement the objectives of the declaration, building a clean and fair society," Mr Woo noted.

Mr Woo was accompanied by Director of Investigation (Private Sector) of the Operations Department Mr Bryan Chong Ka-lok and other ICAC officers to attend the meeting. In the three-day meetings for Anti-Corruption Authorities and Law Enforcement Agencies Network and Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts' Working Group, ICAC representatives shared the experience in utilising big data and artificial intelligence to assist corruption investigation and asset recovery, as well as technological corruption prevention measures and innovative publicity strategies.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNAwxC8DI84