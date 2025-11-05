ICAC Commissioner makes first appearance at G20 anti-corruption meeting in South Africa to foster collaboration

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAC Commissioner Mr Woo Ying-ming, in his capacity of President of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), headed an ICAC delegation to South Africa to attend the meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) Anti-Corruption Working Group for the first time. Over 100 representatives of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies from over 20 jurisdictions took part in the meeting, echoing the call to strengthen communication and collaboration amongst anti-corruption authorities (ACAs) to build a corruption-free world.

Attending the meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group, Mr Woo, in his capacity of President of the IAACA, shared the initiatives and achievements of the organisation. "To deepen the experience exchange amongst members, the IAACA and the ICAC co-hosted the 8th ICAC Symposium and 11th IAACA Annual Conference last year, bringing together over 500 representatives from around 180 anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies across nearly 60 jurisdictions. To swiftly tackle emerging challenges, we have strengthened collaboration with various counterparts. To enable anti-corruption practitioners to connect, collaborate, and learn from each other anytime, anywhere, the IAACA organised online seminars for over 2,000 participants from around the world since April this year."

Mr Woo added that the fruitful exchanges with ACAs worldwide not only reaffirmed the endeavours of the ICAC and the IAACA, but also paved the way for better anti-graft collaboration in the future.

During his stay in South Africa, Mr Woo also took the opportunity to meet with officials from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and anti-corruption agencies of Brazil, Italy and South Africa respectively to explore future cooperation and collaboration in training.

Mr Woo and ICAC officers then departed for Johannesburg. Later they called on the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of South Africa H.E. Mr Wu Peng to learn about local social developments. The delegation shared with Mr Wu the anti-corruption initiatives of the ICAC.

Accompanying Mr Woo on his visit to South Africa are Director of Investigation (Private Sector) of the Operations Department Mr Bryan Chong Ka-lok, Principal Investigator Mr Gary Wong Hon-kit and Chief Academy Officer of the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption Mr Davyn Wan Wing-hung.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZyQOuwbuKw