ICAC hosts professional anti-corruption training for Saudi Arabian's anti-corruption authority

HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of Saudi Arabia (Nazaha) arranged 60 graft fighters to Hong Kong for a 10-day professional anti-corruption course at the ICAC's Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption (HKIAAC). This delegation sets two ICAC's new records in the international training arena – becoming the largest international training course in terms of participants, and the largest number of participants from a single overseas anti-corruption agency in a course.

Professional Anti-Corruption Course for Nazaha of Saudi Arabia Speed Speed

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the development programme, ICAC Commissioner, Mr Woo Ying-ming, said that the ICAC and the Nazaha are close graft-fighting partners for years, with collaboration further intensified after the two parties entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in 2024. Leveraging his practical exchange with Nazaha officials conducted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last year, the ICAC and the Nazaha earlier piloted a new attachment programme with two Nazaha officers attached to the ICAC for one year, enabling them to gain first-hand experience of Hong Kong's anti-corruption practices, bringing international anti-corruption collaboration to a new phase.

"This ICAC's largest training course is of utmost significance. I anticipate this practical programme, tailor-made for Nazaha officers, would not only connect participants to the real world of fighting corruption, but also unlock their skills and broaden their new perspectives. Participants can bring back Hong Kong's anti-graft practices and long experience in upholding integrity in commercial field to Saudi Arabia, enhancing its graft-fighting work and reinforcing the nation's Vision 2030 initiative," Mr Woo added.

Mr Woo also highlighted one of the key features of the course – A study visit for all Saudi Arabian participants in Qianhai area in Shenzhen. "Shenzhen is one of the fastest-growing cities in Mainland China, and it is also a hub of technology and innovation. Through this visit, participants will gain first-hand experience of the latest anti-corruption and technology developments in our Motherland, and see how technology is being used to enhance probity and to inspire new ideas to integrity development," Mr Woo added.

The programme highlights professional development, while experienced ICAC officers will illustrate to participants the investigation techniques and challenges in combating corruption in government, public bodies and private sector. Topics including financial investigation, forensic accounting and asset recovery will also be covered. The ICAC's information technology experts will introduce in-depth investigation techniques in computer forensics and cryptocurrency investigation. On the preventive education front, the ICAC's latest strategies on corruption prevention through digitalisation, as well as publicity and community education will be shared.

The course also brings participants out of the classroom to learn about the comprehensive regulatory system in the city by visiting multiple major local agencies, including the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, gaining a deeper understanding of how anti-corruption and integrity values are well-incorporated into different fronts in the local society.

The programme also gathers expert speakers from the Department of Justice and the Hong Kong Police Force covering topics including transnational legal cooperation and upholding integrity in the Police Force respectively.

Also attending the opening ceremony were Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Counselor Zhou Qian, and Vice-Consul of the Royal Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Mr Mushari Almudarra.