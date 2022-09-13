ICFAI Business School (IBS) announces scholarships worth 10 crores and offers high package placement to students

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICFAI Business School (IBS) this year has increased the number of scholarships up to INR. 10 crores which are disbursed across various categories of candidates. The various categories of candidates include meritorious students, wards of IBS Alumni, wards of defence personnel, and persons with disabilities.

In 25 years of its existence ICFAI Business School (IBS) has produced 62000+ Alumni working in India and abroad. It selects wards of defence personnel who are striving hard for the nation's security. As part of their corporate social responsibility the school helps persons with disabilities.

The scholarship program is exciting for those appearing for the entrance exam and motivates them to put in more effort. In the batch of 2023-2025, candidates need to be toppers in the entrance examinations to avail of the scholarship. This initiative will encourage the students to join ICFAI Business School (IBS). The scholarship amount will be adjusted in the first and second semesters after the enrolment in ICFAI Business School (IBS) during the payment of the fees. This is also subject to certain terms and conditions.

Apart from the scholarship program, ICFAI Business School (IBS) students have been placed at reputed firms like JP Morgan, HDFC, ITC, KPMG, Ernst and Young, etc., with attractive package offerings.

ICFAI Business School Placement program is known for its good placement. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a Career Management Centre (CMC) to prepare students for good placements every year. CMC, with a good network with 4000 companies all over India, aims to enhance the placement prospects of IBS students. The personnel of CMC visit companies and provide them with information on the talent pool available at the ICFAI Business School (IBS).

More than 500 companies recruited candidates from ICFAI Business School (IBS) last year. The companies offered the students high packages.

Placement details for the class of 2022 are discussed below:

HIGHEST CTC Average CTC

Placement Average CTC National International Top 10% Top 25 %

Ahmedabad 94 % 7.91 11.00 28.32 19.66 11.00

Bangalore 94 % 7.02 10.00 22.16 12.36 9.74

Gurgaon 96 % 6.81 11.00 22.18 10.06 8.76

Hyderabad 97 % 8.71 21.00 53.45 14.31 11.70

Kolkata 99 % 7.11 12.00 22.00 14.12 10.41

Mumbai 98 % 7.14 15.00 53.45 12.18 9.69

Pune 99 % 6.78 16.70 53.45 11.00 9.19

Dehradun 99 % 6.01 10.00 0 8.17 7.04

Jaipur 99 % 6.91 11.00 22.16 14.72 11.26



Students and companies both find opportunities to interact with each other through various activities like guest lectures, pre-placement talks, and workshops conducted by CMC.

Students in ICFAI Business School (IBS) also get a chance to develop their soft skills which is one of the traits of a good leader. IBS prepares the students to be leaders of tomorrow.

ICFAI Business School (IBS), like other top business schools, provides an industry interface to students through Summer Internship program for 14 weeks. Some of the recruiters for the internship are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Coco Cola, etc. The Summer Internship program helps the students to learn in the first year about corporate life and test their knowledge. They are under the constant guidance of their faculty members and mentors at the workplace.

Management colleges in India provide for Summer Internship Programs for the students, but ICFAI Business School (IBS) gives due importance to this program as it helps the students to explore challenges and gauge their strengths and weaknesses before they are hired for any role in a company. This gives enough time to prepare oneself as a future leader/manager and also gives the opportunity to work with project managers of different firms.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) tries to create value out of the internship program which is rarely seen in other B-schools in India. It focuses on the all-round development of the students by giving ample opportunities for personality development, working with different companies, and understanding the scenario of the corporate world.

The curriculum designed by ICFAI Business School (IBS) gives the students enough scope to take a multi-disciplinary point of view in selecting their careers. ICFAI Business School (IBS) offers placements in various sectors like banking, consulting, e-commerce, education, financial services, insurance, telecom, IT/ITES, Media and Research, Media and tourism, etc.

Companies from both India and abroad prefer to hire students from ICFAI Business School (IBS) as it maintains the standard of providing competent people who can add value to their organization. The brand image of IBS is to transform its students into great leaders for the future. ICFAI Business School (IBS) thus boasts of the fact that they just do not create a mere workforce but creates leaders for the corporate world.

The placement provided by ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a joint effort of both college and students. Without the hard work and effort of the students, only the guidance and support from ICFAI Business School (IBS) would not have made the placement a success.

With the scholarship and high package placement, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is hopeful to gain more enrolment in the future and aims to transform the students into future leaders.

To know more please visit https://ibsindia.org/

