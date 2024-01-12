ICICI Bank Canada launches 'Money2India (Canada)' mobile banking app

The app enables instant money transfer from any bank in Canada to any bank in India

Customers of other banks can also transfer money to India using this app

Users can send up to CAD 30,000 in a single transaction

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICICI Bank Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank Limited, announces the launch of its mobile banking app, 'Money2India (Canada)'. The app enables customers of any bank in Canada to send money instantly and round the clock to any bank in India without opening an account with ICICI Bank Canada.

Customers of any bank in Canada can send money through the app using their Visa / Mastercard debit cards. They can instantly send money to India with a single transaction limit of CAD 30,000, with a confirmed exchange rate. Additionally, customers of ICICI Bank can execute future dated and recurring transfers to beneficiaries in India at a defined frequency using the app.

The launch of 'Money2India (Canada)' app marks ICICI Bank Canada's foray into Canada's remittance market. The app is safe and secure as it has implemented the latest security standards prescribed for digital channels, along with two factor authentication including a dynamic One-Time-Password (OTP) as an added layer of security.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sriram Iyer, Head – International Banking Group, ICICI Bank said, "We, at ICICI Bank, believe in leveraging the latest technology to bring in new and improved digital banking solutions to users of our products and services. We understand the importance of seamless and reliable money transfers. The introduction of the 'Money2India (Canada)' app reflects our commitment to providing users with a convenient and enriched experience. We believe that this service will empower customers to effortlessly send money to India instantly, in a safe and secure manner."

The features of 'Money2India (Canada)' app include:

Digital verification of identity: Users can complete their identity verification digitally from anywhere in Canada , thereby having a seamless onboarding experience

Set future dated/recurring transfers: The app offers the facility of future dated/recurring transfers to beneficiaries in India for the customers of ICICI Bank Canada who wish to transfer at a defined frequency

24x7 toll-free contact center: Customers get 24x7 contact center both in Canada and India

Simple steps to send money from 'Money2India (Canada)' app:

Step 1: Download 'Money2India (Canada)' app through Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Sign up (new customers) or Login (existing customers of ICICI Bank Canada)

Step 3: Add a beneficiary instantly and enter request to send money to India

Step 4: Review the request and confirm OTP. The amount will be sent to the beneficiary's account

To send money through the app, please download 'Money2India (Canada)' App through Play Store or App Store

Customers can also avail 'Money2India' facility through the web platform www.money2india.icicibank.ca

For detailed T&Cs please visit : http://bit.ly/43HmTfF

For news and updates, visit www.icicibank.ca and call us at 1-888-424-2422 from Canada and 1-800-200-3340 from India

About ICICI Bank Canada:

ICICI Bank Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), a leading private sector bank in India. ICICI Bank's total assets stood at ₹ 17,20,780 crore at September 30, 2023. Active in most provinces and territories, ICICI Bank Canada conducts business as a full-service direct bank under Canada's Bank Act. Visit icicibank.ca to learn more.

