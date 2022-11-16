Iconic French & British Sound Solutions Now available at AK International, India

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-Covid era and with the increased popularity of OTT platforms, to have a Cinema-like experience in the comfort of one's home, the demand for international Sound and Visual solutions has expanded exponentially.

People are now aspiring to taking their music and entertainment to the next level by upgrading to large screens together with State of the art 'Dolby Atmos Surround sound'. For the uninitiated, this is a revolutionary spatial audio technology which significantly expands on the existing surround sound systems by adding overhead deeper sound channels thus allowing sounds to be heard as 'Three dimensional' and a most immersive sound experience. To experience the mind boggling effects of Dolby Atmos Surround sound, discerning home buyers are installing from entry-level small Home theatres set up in bedroom / living rooms to dedicated larger Home Cinema dens catering to upto 20 or 30 persons for a surreal sound and visual experience in the comfort of their homes.

These complete range of high-fidelity sound and Audio-Video systems are now available in India from AK International who are the India distributors of two Internationally acclaimed and iconic brands, the French audio giant Focal JM Lab and Naim Audio of U.K.

AK International offers a complete array of Audio Video and Home Theatre Solutions for Living room, Bedroom, dedicated Home Theatre den area (seating 5 to 30 persons).

All this is showcased at their Experience Center at Worli, South Mumbai, where AK International has 4 state-of-the-art demo rooms for a mind-boggling Audio & Visual experience.

At their recently launched exclusive flagship store FOCAL Powered By NAIM at Bangalore-Residency Road, opp. Ritz Carlton hotel.

The two iconic international brands Focal and Naim Mu-so are the perfect matches for sound connoisseurs. So, if someone is thinking of upgrading their Home Audio Hi-Fi equipment or installing small to larger area home theatre systems, please read this article to know more about the two brands. With Focal sound systems, "YOU JUST DON'T HEAR IT, YOU CAN FEEL IT !"

FOCAL JM Lab- French Engineered Sound Solutions

This French acoustic solutions manufacturer has been in business for over 40 years making them experts in the field of Loudspeakers. The products are designed and developed meticulously by French engineers to ensure highest quality and performance. From supercars to palatial mansions and custom integrations, Focal covers the entire spectrum of acoustic solutions. Focal's collection includes high-fidelity loudspeakers, in-wall, in-ceiling speakers, earth shattering sub woofers, home theatre audio, wireless headphones, outdoor poolside speakers, car speakers and bespoke sound solutions for every luxury need. Focal speakers enhance your audio experience without any distortion making it a perfect fit for all music lovers and sound enthusiasts.

Their in-wall and in-ceiling loudspeakers with chic designs provide complete discretion to give a new aspect to the music while maintaining the interior decor aesthetics. The real experience of enjoying world-class entertainment be it movies, sports, concerts in the privacy of one's home is complete only when it is backed by an awesome sounding sound system it deserves. Their home theatre system produces high-definition earth shattering sound as if one were at a live concert venue. Focal has also been at the forefront of designing audio systems for supercars that are as high-end as the car technology itself. The high-fidelity range of sound products are available now in India at AK International.

NAIM Audio, UK Mu-So - British Hi-Fi Acoustic Brand

British Hi-Fi acoustic engineering brand Naim has harnessed 46 years of research & development into premium Pre & Power Amplifiers, music streamers, headphones and the internationally acclaimed multiple award winner the All-in One Mu-So music system.

Naim founder, Julian Verekar was a formula racing-car driver, entrepreneur and self-taught engineer with a passion for music. His passion for music led him from designing and developing race cars to designing his own amplifiers and loudspeakers. He was frustrated with the quality of music which hampered the real music experience. Therefore, he wanted people to experience the real sound of music with Naim high-fidelity products.

Every element of the sound system is crafted with such care and precision creating a silence around the sound that ensures zero interference between the sound and the listener.

Naim Mu-so is a complete All-In-One wireless Hi-Fi music system that offers versatility in high-fidelity music delivering a staggering 450 watts of power. It is controlled by a digital brain with custom-designed speakers fitted for a blissful music experience. Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation is the successor of Mu-so, re-engineered for better usage, performance and functionality. Designed to sit elegantly on a table top, it is compact in size which provides latest music streaming technology with immersive audio experience. The Digital Signal Processor provides higher performance. The new limiter controls the movement even at higher volume but maintains music's clarity with long term reliability. Check out their range of collection now available in India at AK International.

Quit listening to sub-standard music because it's time to experience the real audio with Focal and Naim. So, why go for anything else when one has these outstanding international brands available now here in India?

About AK International:

AK International is the leading Distributor of premium, luxurious Home Audio & Video Brands & Home Theatre Systems in India. We can assist you with our system integration partners to design and deliver the finest technology Audio & Video solutions for your personalized Homes, Vacation Houses, Conference Rooms and Corporate Offices.

