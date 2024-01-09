ICP DAS to Make Its SMART FACTORY Expo Debut in Tokyo with Innovative IIoT and ESG Solutions

HSINCHU, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At SMART FACTORY Expo 2024, Tokyo, ICP DAS (3577-TW) will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of IIoT and automation control products and solutions with the theme "ESG and Net-zero Emissions." The debut marks a significant milestone in the company's participation in the world's leading shows.

ICP DAS, with decades of experience in the field of industrial automation, has earned customer trust worldwide. The company offers a range of sensors, remote I/O modules, industrial communication devices, controllers, and management software. At this exhibition, the company will be presenting how these products empower clients to build smart factories and optimize manufacturing process management.

Identifying pain points is the first step toward providing perfectly tailored solutions. With this principle, ICP DAS once successfully assisted a top contact lens manufacturer in managing the plant's carbon footprint and meeting stringent environmental standards specifically set for cleanrooms.

In this application, the company installed smart power meters and an IIoT power meter concentrator to collect and transmit real-time data on factory-wide power consumption. Simultaneously, ICP DAS air quality sensor modules were deployed to monitor temperature, humidity, and particulate matter concentrations in cleanrooms. The integrated solution ensures compliance with manufacturing standards while improving production efficiency.

Furthermore, ICP DAS creates a control center for data visualization by utilizing IIoT cloud management software. The project realizes real-time monitoring of product lines and the factory floor, ultimately sharpening the manufacturer's competitive edge.

Experience ICP DAS total solutions live at Hall West, 1F, Booth W62-79.

January 24-26, 2024 @Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

About ICP DAS

ICP DAS, established in 1993, focuses on the innovation and R&D of industrial automation technologies. The company has been committed to providing holistic solutions in industrial automation & control, IIoT, Industry 4.0, energy management, smart factory, smart manufacturing, smart building, smart city, and ESG. The accent is on developing and providing automation products and solutions that achieve data acquisition and monitoring goals. 30 years of experience in the global industrial market allows the company to take leading positions among solutions providers for Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

