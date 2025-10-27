IFI Techsolutions Ltd. Unveils a New Logo and Brand Identity -- A Fresh Chapter in its Journey of Innovation

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IFI Techsolutions Limited, a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and a prestigious Microsoft partner with All Six Solution Partner Designations, unveiled a striking new logo and refreshed brand identity. In addition to being a significant visual milestone, this launch further solidifies the company's goal of shaping the future of cloud, AI, security, and digital transformation.

"Our new brand identity reflects our journey, our goals, and the value we provide to our clients; it's more than just a visual update."

— IFI Techsolutions Limited's founder, Ankur Garg.

This is by no means a superficial brand refresh. The new logo captures IFI Tech's transformation from a promising startup into a global leader in cloud computing by embracing strong lines, upward motion, and digital dynamism. It expresses our faith in boundless possibilities, creativity, innovation, and steadfast purpose.

Foundations of the company remain the same, even though the visual expression is new. IFI Techsolutions has been dedicated to trust, customer success, and ongoing innovation since 2013. We are more prepared than ever to turn that dedication into significant impact thanks to our improved credentials.

IFI Techsolutions has established a stellar reputation throughout the Microsoft ecosystem over the years. By obtaining the six Solution Partner designations—Data & AI (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Business Applications, Modern Work, and Security—the company formally became one of the select few Microsoft partners worldwide in June 2025. This accomplishment highlights the company's technical proficiency and strategic alignment with Microsoft's mission.

The rebranding includes a redesigned website, updated marketing collateral, and a refreshed presence across all digital platforms. Clients and partners can expect the same high-quality service and expertise, now delivered under a brand that better represents IFI Techsolutions' global ambitions and highlight its expertise across cloud, data, AI, and cybersecurity.

To explore the new brand and learn more about IFI Techsolutions' services, visit https://ifi.tech/

About IFI Techsolutions Ltd.

Since 2013, IFI Techsolutions Ltd. has delivered transformative Microsoft Cloud solutions to clients in over 40 countries. As an Azure Expert MSP and with six Solution Partner designations, it empowers enterprises in cloud adoption, AI, security, data, and modern workplace innovation.

Corporate Profile: https://ifi.tech/introduction

Follow: LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+91 8586000434

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805574/IFI_LOGO_Logo.jpg