IFPA Releases an Innovative Psoriatic Care Roadmap and Action Playbook

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFPA Forum Asia 2023, held in Singapore, brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including patient advocates, their associations, family members, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and the private sector. Held in Singapore, the forum served as a crucial platform for discussions, inspiration, and collaboration to address the challenges faced by those affected by psoriatic disease.

IFPA Forum Roadmap for Asia

The foundation of the strategic roadmap presented at the forum is rooted in the briefing book Asia, which summarizes insights from regional experts and the comprehensive discussions that unfolded during the IFPA Forum in Singapore. This roadmap represents a significant milestone, offering a comprehensive set of advocacy demands and practical strategies aimed at enhancing psoriatic care throughout Asia.

The IFPA Forum Roadmap for Asia is a strategic guide featuring advocacy demands and practical strategies that aim to elevate psoriatic care across the continent. Patient associations are encouraged to raise awareness about the burden of psoriatic disease and advocate for its higher prioritization within national and regional policies. By following this roadmap, stakeholders hope to pave the way for enhanced health and well-being for those living with psoriatic disease.

The roadmap addresses four crucial themes that emerged from the IFPA Forum Asia 2023:

1. Access to Care for People with Psoriatic Disease

2. Addressing and Managing Comorbidities

3. Mental Health and Psoriatic Disease

4. Social and Familial Impact of Psoriatic Disease

Alongside the roadmap, IFPA is delighted to launch the "Playbook for Action," a practical guide designed to connect the roadmap's recommendations with tangible tools and resources for each theme. The playbook is a valuable resource, equipping advocates with the necessary tools and advocacy tips to effectively implement the roadmap suggestions and enhance engagement when planning advocacy initiatives.

IFPA remains committed to fostering collaboration and driving positive change for those affected by psoriatic disease. The roadmap and playbook collectively represent a powerful toolset, empowering advocates to navigate the path towards improved overall health and well-being for individuals living with psoriatic disease in Asia.

Get the IFPA Psoriatic Care Roadmap here! And the Action Playbook, here!

