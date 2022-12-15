iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad Launches Minor UG Engineering Program in Modern Machine Learning

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine learning is pervading into a multitude of disciplines in engineering and technology. There is a growing need for the foundations of this discipline to be imbibed early on, at undergraduate level in engineering itself, and to make it more affordable to students willing to be proficient in the domain.

With such an objective in mind, iHub-Data, the technology innovation hub established by IIIT Hyderabad, is embarking on a novel mission to assist technical institutions and universities (possessing academic autonomous status) for offering a BTech (minor) degree program in Modern Machine Learning from the academic year 2023 onwards.

Over the past decade, faculty at IIIT Hyderabad had started engaging themselves in shaping the syllabus, lecture contents and practical hands-on tutorials, and exploring ways for offering a skilled program covering fundamentals of modern machine learning. These discussions culminated in a 50-week program on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning, currently offered via iHub-Data to Indian UG students pursuing a career in engineering. With learnings incorporated from its engagement with these students, there has been a growing realisation that this program be also offered as a regular academic program of any university/technical institution.

Access to all requisite learning resources including hands on tutorials would be extended to institutions agreeing to offer this minor program - facilitating these institutions to offer it as a regular on-campus classroom program. An MoU with iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad would need to be signed by institutions willing to be part of this network, who would then be able to offer the course for a block period of four years, starting from 2023 onwards.

More details of the minor program and link to register, are available at https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/courses/minor-degree-in-machine-learning/

