IIFL Capital and OmneNEST Mark One Year of Partnership, Strengthening Modern Trading Infrastructure and Client Experience

MUMBAI, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IIFL Capital Services Ltd., one of India's leading wealth management, broking and investment banking firms and OmneNEST Technologies Pvt. Ltd. today marked the successful completion of one year of their strategic partnership aimed at modernizing and streamlining IIFL's trading technology ecosystem.

Over the past year, the collaboration has unified IIFL Capital's in-house and third-party trading systems into a single, scalable architecture powered by the NEST trading platform. This transformation has significantly enhanced the speed, reliability, and resilience of the company's trading backbone, supporting its rapidly expanding base of retail and institutional clients.

The upgraded platform has delivered measurable improvements, including:

Unified Technology Backbone: Consolidation of multiple legacy and vendor systems into one robust and cohesive platform.





Enhanced Performance & Reliability: Consistent low-latency execution, higher throughput, and improved fault tolerance.





Scalable Architecture: Future-ready infrastructure designed to seamlessly handle growing trading volumes and new asset classes.

Commenting on the milestone, R. Venkataraman, Managing Director, IIFL Capital Services Limited said, "Our partnership with OmneNEST has been pivotal in strengthening our trading technology and improving client experience. Over the past year, we've seen tangible results with faster execution, greater system stability, and the ability to scale effortlessly as market participation widens."

Paresh Hede, CEO, OmneNEST Technologies, added, "We're proud to celebrate this partnership milestone with IIFL Capital. The past year's progress reflects our shared focus on innovation and robust technology. By unifying trading workflows on the NEST platform, IIFL has built a future-ready foundation for growth and agility."

The successful one-year collaboration reinforces IIFL Capital's commitment to adopting advanced technology solutions and delivering a high-performing, secure, and seamless trading experience to its clients across market segments.

About IIFL Capital Services Limited

IIFL Capital Services Limited is a leading financial services platform providing investment banking, institutional equities, wealth management and capital market solutions to domestic and international clients. The company is part of the IIFL Group, a diversified financial services institution serving retail and institutional customers across lending, housing finance, capital markets and wealth management.

About OmneNEST Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

OmneNEST Technologies is a leading provider of trading and risk management platforms used by India's top brokers and financial institutions. Known for its low-latency, scalable architecture, and robust regulatory alignment, OmneNEST empowers brokers to operate with resilience, efficiency, and innovation.