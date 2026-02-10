IIFL Finance Receives 'Changemakers 2026' Award at Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Leadership Summit

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IIFL Finance Limited, one of India's leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), today announced that it has been conferred the prestigious 'Changemakers 2026' Award at the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Leadership Summit, recognising the Company's excellence in cybersecurity operations and its leadership in building resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure.

The award honours organisations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to safeguarding digital ecosystems while enabling innovation at scale. IIFL Finance was recognised for its comprehensive cybersecurity framework, which integrates advanced threat detection, continuous monitoring, and robust governance to protect customer data, financial transactions and critical business systems in an increasingly complex threat environment.

The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Leadership Summit is a global platform that brings together senior leaders from across industries to spotlight best practices, emerging trends and transformative approaches to cyber defence. Recognition at this forum underscores IIFL Finance's standing among organisations that are shaping the next phase of enterprise cybersecurity.

Technology and Innovation at the Core of IIFL Group's DNA

Since its inception, the IIFL Group has placed technology at the centre of its growth strategy—well before digital transformation became an industry buzzword. The Group has consistently invested in technology-led platforms to scale operations, improve risk management, enhance customer experience and expand financial inclusion across India. From early adoption of digital trading platforms to building large-scale phygital lending and wealth solutions, technology has remained a foundational pillar of the Group's evolution.

As financial services increasingly converge with digital ecosystems, cybersecurity has emerged as a strategic enabler rather than a support function at IIFL. The Group's cybersecurity approach is deeply embedded within its technology architecture, product design and business processes, ensuring security-by-design across customer journeys and internal systems.

Commenting on the recognition, Shanker Ramrakhiani, CISO at IIFL Group, said:

"At IIFL, technology and trust have always gone hand in hand. As we continue to innovate and scale digital platforms across the Group, cybersecurity is embedded into our core operating model. This recognition reflects our long-term commitment to building resilient systems, staying ahead of evolving threats, and ensuring that innovation is underpinned by strong security and governance."

Commenting on the achievement, Ameya Sathye, Head – Cyber Security at IIFL Group, said:

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to building a security-first culture across the organisation. At IIFL Finance, we continuously push the boundaries of cybersecurity maturity by combining intelligent automation, advanced threat-hunting practices, and a zero-trust mindset. The 'Changemakers 2026' Award reinforces our belief that cybersecurity is not just about defence—it is a strategic driver of trust, innovation, and sustainable digital growth. We remain focused on strengthening our resilience and delivering secure, seamless experiences to our customers across all touchpoints."

Strengthening Digital Trust in a Rapidly Evolving Landscape

With India's financial sector witnessing rapid digitisation, rising transaction volumes and increased adoption of digital lending and investment platforms, the importance of robust cybersecurity has never been greater. IIFL Finance continues to strengthen its cyber posture through ongoing investments in next-generation security technologies, continuous employee training, and close collaboration with global technology partners.

The 'Changemakers 2026' Award reinforces IIFL Finance's leadership in aligning technological innovation with responsible risk management, ensuring that growth is sustainable, secure and customer-centric.

About IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance Limited is one of India's leading retail-focused diversified NBFCs, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries, IIFL Home Finance Limited and IIFL Samasta Finance Limited. The Company offers a wide spectrum of products including Home Loans, Gold Loans, Business Loans, Microfinance, Capital Market Finance, and Developer & Construction Finance, serving over 8 million customers through a pan-India network of 4,900+ branches and digital channels.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890813/IIFL_Finance_Changemakers_2026.jpg