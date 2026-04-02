IIFL Foundation Supported State-of-Art Government Schools in Rajasthan Inaugurated on Mahavir Jayanti

UDAIPUR, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IIFL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of IIFL Group, has announced the inauguration of three revitalised government schools in Rajasthan, marking a significant step in strengthening public education infrastructure in the state. The schools were inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Inauguration of IIFL Foundation Supported Government Schools

The upgraded institutions include Government Senior Secondary School, Vati; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Badgaon; and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bedla, all located in Udaipur district. These schools have been developed in partnership with the Rajasthan State Government as part of IIFL Foundation's broader initiative to enhance learning environments across government schools.

The inauguration was led by Shri. Madan Dilawar, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of School Education & Panchayati Raj and Sanskrit Education, in the presence of Shri. Phool Singh Meena, MLA, Udaipur (Rural), Shri. Nirmal Jain, Founder, IIFL Group, Shrimati. Madhu Jain, Director, IIFL Foundation, along with senior government officials, students, parents, and members of the local community.

The revitalised schools feature modern infrastructure, including smart laboratories, improved classrooms, and hygienic sanitation facilities, aimed at creating a safe, inclusive, and technology-enabled learning environment for students.

This initiative forms part of IIFL Foundation's larger commitment to education in Rajasthan. In December 2024, the Foundation partnered with the State Education Department to adopt 102 Girls' High Schools across the state. While the schools in Bedla and Badgaon are part of this program, the Vati school has been undertaken as a special project.

Commenting on the initiative, Shri Madan Dilawar said, "This collaboration between the Rajasthan Government and IIFL Foundation demonstrates how public-private partnerships can meaningfully transform the education landscape. The upgraded infrastructure and modern facilities will empower students, especially girls, to pursue their education with confidence and dignity."

Shri Nirmal Jain, Founder, IIFL Group, added, "Education is the cornerstone of long-term social progress. At IIFL, we believe that equitable access to quality education can unlock the true potential of India's youth. Our partnership with the Rajasthan Government reflects our commitment to building scalable, high-impact interventions that create lasting change."

Shrimati Madhu Jain, Director, IIFL Foundation, said, "Our focus has always been on creating enabling environments where children, particularly girls, can thrive. These schools are designed not just as places of learning, but as spaces of aspiration and opportunity. We remain deeply committed to expanding our efforts to ensure no child is left behind."

IIFL Foundation is widely recognised for its work across education, healthcare, livelihood development, poverty alleviation, and climate action. Its flagship initiative, Sakhiyon Ki Baadi, has successfully brought nearly 36,000 out-of-school girls back into the education system, making it one of the largest girl child literacy programs led by a CSR organisation in India. The Foundation and its Director Shrimati. Madhu Jain have received multiple national and international accolades, including recognition from the United Nations, for their impactful contributions to education.

About IIFL Foundation

IIFL Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of diversified financial services entity - IIFL Group. Recognized as one of India's largest CSR foundations, IIFL Foundation has consistently worked in areas of education, health, livelihood, and climate change. The Foundation's initiatives have positively impacted over a million beneficiaries and earned recognition from the Central Government, State Governments, and global entities, including the United Nations. IIFL has pioneered multiple healthcare innovations in partnership with government and non-government organizations across India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948019/IIFL_Foundation.jpg