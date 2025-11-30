IIHM Leads India's Push for AI Literacy With AI-LEAP Launch

IIHM & Indismart Digital Kickstart National Movement for AI-Ready Students

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for India's education and technology landscape, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), in association with Indismart Digital Pvt. Ltd., unveiled AI-LEAP — the National AI Literacy Education Acceleration Programme, alongside the country's first comprehensive AI-LEAP Manifesto on AI in Education. The launch marked a decisive step in India's journey to make Artificial Intelligence literacy accessible, ethical, and universal for school students across the country.

Dr Suborno Bose Chairman IIHM releases AI-LEAP wth Sanjoy Chatterjee Founder Entiovi Technologies & Maitreyee Chaudhuri Group Director IAM Hotel School

The event, held at the IIHM Global Campus, brought together leaders from government technology bodies, global AI experts, industry visionaries, academics, media and students from multiple institutions. A specially curated video featuring global voices on the future of AI and education opened the ceremony, signalling the start of what many described as a "historic national movement."

A National Blueprint for the AI Age

The AI-LEAP Manifesto is India's first integrated framework that unites ethics, innovation, student empowerment, teacher readiness, and national digital capabilities into a single, actionable roadmap. It is built on the philosophy that technology must make us more human, not less — a principle woven through every chapter of the document.

In his keynote address, Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman IIHM & Indismart Digital, Worldwide, declared that India stands at a defining moment:

"AI is not the next chapter of human progress; it is the next alphabet. The country that teaches its children this alphabet early will write the future."

— Dr Suborno Bose

Drawing from India's rapid technological advancement, Dr Bose emphasised the need for AI education that is guided by responsibility, compassion, imagination, and integrity. He explained that AI-LEAP is not merely a publication, but a national movement — one that must transition India from being a consumer of technology to a creator of intelligent, human-centred solutions.

WEBEL Chairman Commends IIHM's Leadership

A key highlight was the special address by Shri Sutirtha Bhattacharya, IAS (Retd.), Chairman of the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation (WEBEL). His remarks added gravitas and state-level endorsement to the national narrative.

He praised Dr Bose's personal leadership and IIHM's initiative:

"Dr Suborno Bose has taken the lead in the spread of AI. He was not required to — but this is what differentiates a leader from the pack."

He positioned ethics as a central pillar of global AI readiness:

"IIHM's focus on ethics is crucial for any international learning model, especially when India steps onto the global platform."

He called the AI-LEAP Manifesto a foundational guide for young learners:

"This manifesto will be the guardrail for students as they step into adulthood. Ensure they have access to all AI literature and trends, because when students become adults, the real adulthood of the nation will arrive."

Most significantly, he reaffirmed government support:

"WEBEL will help and partner IIHM whenever it needs. It will be our great pleasure."

He concluded with a powerful call for inclusivity:

"Make R.K. Laxman's Common Man the ultimate beneficiary of this progress."

Industry Insights: Human Stories, Not Keywords



Adding a global industry lens, Tanumoy Ghosh, Head of GenAI at Hyatt International, Chicago, delivered a masterful perspective on the future of hospitality and AI. He spoke about how major industries must rethink the way they understand customers:

"For a long time, the hospitality industry treated guests as data points — asking them to fill forms and provide keywords. But guests dream in stories, not in keywords."

He described Hyatt's breakthroughs in enabling guests to search and view properties in regional languages, demonstrating how AI can create deeply humanised digital experiences.

His remarks aligned powerfully with AI-LEAP's focus on blending empathy and technology.

IIHM's Journey to AI Leadership



The event showcased IIHM's pioneering contributions to AI in India. Over the past few years, IIHM and Indismart Digital have built a technology ecosystem that places students at the centre:

NamAIste — IIHM HospitalityGPT : the world's first generative AI model designed specifically for hospitality learning

: the world's first generative AI model designed specifically for hospitality learning 25+ customised GPTs enriching training across functions

enriching training across functions AI-driven curriculum support tools

Real-world AI workshops for students

India's first school-oriented LLM demonstration

Live Launch of Competitive Prep GPT



One of the major spotlights of the event was the unveiling of Competitive Prep GPT, India's first AI-driven model designed exclusively to support students preparing for competitive examinations. Built by Indismart Digital, this GPT delivers India-specific, syllabus-aligned assistance, making high-quality preparation accessible for a wider range of learners.

Guests experienced a live demonstration on stage. A QR code allowed immediate download of the full AI-LEAP Manifesto.

Why India Needs the AI-LEAP Manifesto:

AI is accelerating faster than traditional education systems. Students are using AI tools without formal guidance or ethical frameworks. Future jobs, governance, and daily life will demand AI fluency. Ethical guardrails must be created before misuse becomes widespread. India must shift from being a user to becoming a global leader in AI innovation.

AI Student Oath — A New Social Contract

Students were invited to recite the AI Student Oath, a pledge that establishes a national culture of responsible AI use:

wisdom

creativity

fairness

respect for privacy

compassion

truth

This Oath, derived from the AI-LEAP Manifesto, represents a generational shift in the nation's relationship with technology.

A National Movement Begins



In closing, Dr Bose urged India to seize the moment:

"With AI-LEAP, we are not responding to the AI age. We are defining it. AI must be for all. AI must be with values. AI must be led by India."

— Dr Suborno Bose

AI-LEAP now enters its national expansion phase, with IIHM and Indismart Digital preparing to collaborate with state governments, schools, industry bodies, CSR partners and global technology platforms.

The programme aims to reach a minimum of 2.5 lakh students by 2027, making AI literacy a foundational capability for every Indian child.

