IIIT Hyderabad and Silicon Labs Launch Campus-wide Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 Network for Smart City Applications

HYDERABAD, India, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IIITH Smart City Living Lab in partnership with Silicon Labs, a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technologies, today launched a campus-wide Wi-SUN backbone Mesh network at IIITH Living Lab supporting Field Area Network (FAN) 1.1 Specification as a continuation to Phase 1 launch supporting FAN 1.0 back in Sept 2022, to establish a reliable, reachable communication network to enable research and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities easier.

Wi-SUN is an open-standard protocol enabling interoperable solutions through open-source software with multi-layer security. Wi-SUN will enable utilities, municipalities, and other enterprises to deploy long-range, low-power wireless mesh networks connecting thousands of IoT nodes. The Wi-SUN network uses the unlicensed band with no additional network infra adds to the existing modes of sensor communications including Wi-Fi and LORA which allows sensors to connect easily to the cloud.

In Phase 2, 30 more Wi-SUN router nodes have been deployed in the campus with nodes containing Silicon Labs' radio - EFR32FG25 modules. All these nodes are interconnected through a self-healing mesh network and connected to a Border Router (BR) for backhauling the data to cloud. These nodes support Wi-SUN FAN1.1 specification (both OFDM & FSK modulation) that includes support of battery powered Limited Function Nodes (LFN) and backward compatibility to previously deployed FAN 1.0 nodes. OFDM support enhances robust connectivity as well as higher bit rates.

With the present deployment, more than 100 streetlights on campus are being controlled and a dense and steady Wi-SUN network is built covering more than 80% of the campus.

The FAN 1.1 extension to the Wi-SUN network at IIITH provides the ideal infrastructure to build and validate a multitude of Smart City solutions including water management, air quality monitoring, smart lighting, traffic management, energy management, waste management and many others. The launch of Phase 2 of the network is a significant step in enabling innovators to address the key issues in sustainable urbanization. Mr.V.L.Praveen Kumar, Director, Hyderabad Metro Water Supply Board (HMWSSB) also mentioned that the HMWSSB would be interested to try the feasibility of the Wi-SUN network deployment for water utilities in Hyderabad.

"The phase two launch of India's first campus-wide Wi-SUN network at the IIITH Smart City Living Lab is a crucial milestone towards enabling the development of an array of smart city solutions. This innovative street-lighting application, with thirty built-in FAN 1.1 network nodes connecting the campus street lamps for remote monitoring and control along with the thirty FAN 1.0 nodes deployed earlier in the last year, establishes a Wi-SUN backbone mesh network for future smart city applications. This demonstrates Silicon Labs' commitment to contributing to the technology ecosystem in India and industry-academia partnerships. These smart city solutions hold the potential to contribute to the Indian government's Smart City Mission," said Daniel Cooley, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President, Technology and Product Development at Silicon Labs.

The success in this implementation becomes a boon to many utility companies to try for extensive deployment with reliable and efficient connectivity using Wi-SUN, academia for future research study into the Wi-SUN network and startups and government to use this as a testbed to build and validate solutions for smart cities using the Wi-SUN network.

IIITH Smart City Living Lab is setup as an initiative of MeitY (Ministry of Electronics & IT), National Cities Mission, and Gov of Telangana, with knowledge support from EBTC (European Business Technology Council). Silicon Labs, Intel, and Saint Gobain are the other three founding corporate partners who joined hands with IIITH in building up smart city solutions.

About IIIT-Hyderabad:

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

About Silicon Labs:

Silicon Labs is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Their integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make them an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. Silicon Labs makes it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. Silicon Labs is headquartered in Austin, Texas with its largest wireless development centre in Hyderabad, India.

