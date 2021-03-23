IIIT Hyderabad Announces M.Tech Program in Product Design and Management

- 2 year Masters program in Product Design for working professionals

- Convergence of products, design, innovation and entrepreneurship coupled with a large project

- For young professionals, startups and industry sponsored to enable better product designers & product managers

HYDERABAD, India, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IIIT Hyderabad announces a new M.Tech program in Product Design & Management. A critical need today to be able to conceptualize, define, design technology products and connect them with markets. The program aims to create market and design aware technologists, product designers, product managers and maybe even startup founders.

The curriculum empowers graduates to understand the convergence of technology, design, markets and the business of products. The program can lead to creation of new products, new startups, or groom early career IT professions to become technology product managers for technology companies specifically around information technologies.

The M.Tech program is designed to enable tech product companies to groom product designers and product managers or nurture startup founders to get a strong foundation through which to be able to create better product startups. A hands-on lab, market and field intensive course focused on technology products.

Program will include courses around understanding of technology product, convergence of technology, design, markets & business, product design, development and management, products from emerging technologies (research). An extended program project in the second year will help with creating product-translating ideas into deep technology products that connect with markets.

There are three channels of admissions, based on initial screening and subsequent interviews:

Young professionals: With 1+ years of IT experience. Through IIITH's PGEE or CEED exams.

Startups: Through an application reviewed by an expert committee that will evaluate the idea, tech & market viability, and the founder's background.

Industry sponsored: Mid-level professionals with 8+ years experience, who are either development managers or architects or product managers, sponsored by their employers.

Details at https://www.iiit.ac.in/academics/postgraduate/mtech/pdm/

About IIIT Hyderabad:

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

