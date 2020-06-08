IIIT Hyderabad Introduces New Measures to Improve Gender Diversity

25% waiver of tuition fees for women admitted through JEE mode

Merit scholarships for women students

At least 25% representation of women students in B.Tech programs

HYDERABAD, India, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IIIT Hyderabad (IIITH) has introduced special incentives to increase gender diversity and has set a target of at least 25% representation of women students admitted to the 4-year B.Tech program through JEE mode of admission for 2020-2021. Several measures are being taken to facilitate this, including financial incentives such as:

25% waiver of tuition for all women students admitted through the JEE mode in 2020 for all four years of their B.Tech program.

Merit scholarships for women students admitted through the JEE mode in 2020 at the beginning of 2 nd year of B.Tech program.

year of B.Tech program. Voluntary application fee of INR 500 only for women applying through the JEE mode.

Speaking on these incentives, Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy, Dean, Academics, IIITH, said, "Our education provides students access to incredible opportunities - be it jobs, admission in reputed universities for higher studies, or grounding to become an entrepreneur. Through our Diversity Pool we hope to empower more women students to join us and create their own career paths."

More details at http://ugadmissions.iiit.ac.in/Diversity/index.html

About IIIT Hyderabad:

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

For further information, please contact:

Sunory Dutt

[email protected]

Head of Communications

IIIT-Hyderabad

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg

SOURCE International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad