IIIT Hyderabad launches affordable online MS degree in Information Technology on Coursera

eMSIT is the first Master's degree from an Indian university partner on Coursera that also provides for integration of industry micro-credentials

Designed for fresh undergraduates and early working professionals

HYDERABAD, India, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) is launching an Online Master of Science in Information Technology (eMSIT) on Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platforms. IIIT Hyderabad, India's first IIIT, is known for its research-led education programmes, and a well-received Online Executive education programs.

The eMSIT is the first master’s degree from an Indian university on Coursera to integrate and recognize industry micro-credentials, creating pathways for students to advance their learning journey based on prior learning.

"We're honoured to partner with IIIT Hyderabad to bring the benefits of the high-quality, affordable education the university is known for to learners across India and beyond," said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera.

The curriculum features hands-on projects, specializations in data science, full stack development and machine learning, and exposure to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Copilot. For additional support, students will also have access to experienced teaching assistants and periodic sessions from experienced industry professionals.

"We are excited to expand access to MSIT's innovative, interdisciplinary learning experience. The programme's innovative 'learn by doing' framework will help new generations of students successfully launch or advance their careers in IT and computer science," said Prof. P. J. Narayanan, Director, International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad.

According to NASSCOM , the Indian IT industry is projected to require around 95 lakh tech professionals by 2026. Graduates of the eMSIT programme will be prepared for these sought-after computer science and IT jobs in industries such as finance, healthcare, and software development. Students will have access to online job boards and networking opportunities with MSIT's vast base of 3,000 alumni, employed at companies like Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and American Express.

"As IIIT Hyderabad celebrates its silver jubilee, this new programme will help us continue our legacy into the future and build on our commitment to make India a global tech talent hub," said Prof. Raj Reddy, Founding Chairman of IIIT-Hyderabad. "Our partnership with Coursera helps us deliver this transformative programme at scale and widen the talent pool, as the National Education Policy envisioned."

The programme enables students to learn anytime, from anywhere. The application process is designed to attract learners of diverse backgrounds. Students need a four-year undergraduate (UG) degree with a STEM background, or three years undergraduate degree with at least one course in Mathematics of Computing plus one year of a post-graduate programme after UG to apply.

The Spring 2024 cohort is expected to begin on 22 July 2024. Applications are open now.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-information-technology-iiithyderabad/academics

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Signal Processing and Communications, Data Sciences and Analytics, Language Technologies, Robotics, Security, Theory and Algorithms, Software Engineering, Visual Information Technology, VLSI and Embedded Systems Technology, Computer Systems, Machine Learning, Quantum Science and Technology, Computational Social Science, IT for Agricultural and Rural Development, IT in Building Science (CBS), Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Earthquake Engineering, Spatial Informatics and eGovernance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

