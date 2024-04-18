IIIT HYDERABAD LAUNCHES NEW DUAL DEGREE PROGRAMME IN COMPUTER SCIENCE AND GEOSPATIAL RESEARCH

B.Tech (Hons) in Computer Science and M.S. in Geospatial Technology by Research (CGD) 5 year programme

HYDERABAD, India, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IIIT Hyderabad announced the addition of a new program in Geospatial Technology to its transdisciplinary dual degree programmes from the 2024-25 academic year. These programs combine a B.Tech (Hons) in CS and Master of Science in domain areas by Research.

Admissions to this CGD programme will be through IIIT-H's Undergraduate Entrance Examination (UGEE). Students who have passed 12th class or equivalent with Maths, Physics and Chemistry by June 2024 are eligible to apply. Those who have already registered for UGEE will have the option of including this program before finalizing their choices later.

The CGD programme will equip students to become experts with knowledge to steer the geospatial industry, address complex problems across multiple disciplines using the right set of computing and geospatial knowledge, and to develop cutting-edge technologies in these areas of disciplinary overlap and intersection. This academic and research programme is being launched to strengthen the academic and research capability in the country for Geospatial science and technology in the context of the National Geospatial Policy (NGP) 2022 which identifies the growth in this multi-disciplinary area and recognises the need for encouraging and enhancing research and technical manpower at the university level with emphasis on emerging technologies involving the integration of Geospatial Technology with 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies.

In addition, The United Nations Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF), of which India is a key member, also identifies capacity building and Innovation in research as 2-key pillars of growth in the development and adoption of Geospatial technologies.

IIITH's dual degree curriculum is designed to offer a balanced and comprehensive education in Geospatial Technology and Computer Sciences. With a strategic distribution of credits across core courses, electives, and multidisciplinary subjects, students are well-prepared to tackle challenges at the forefront of technology and innovation. It emphasizes technical proficiency, encourages exploration and research, and the development of a broad skill set, aligning with the dynamic needs of industry and academia.

According to Prof K S Rajan, Registrar and Head of Lab for Spatial Informatics, "Students with a dual degree in computer science and spatial technology have a myriad of promising career prospects across academia, research, and industry. Graduates can anticipate opportunities in diverse sectors such as urban planning, environmental management, agriculture, and disaster management, reflecting the growing industry demand for their expertise. Moreover, with increasing investments in geospatial technology initiatives by the Indian government as part of its National Geospatial Policy 2022, avenues across various sectors and enterprises are going to increase."

Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT-H said, "Geospatial technologies are going to play a strong role in the coming years as data referenced to specific places is created in plenty. Services based on digital maps have transformed our lives significantly in the past decade, but what we have seen is just a beginning. I expect the graduates of this program to play lead roles in making map-based analytics and services for use of policy makers, planners, and the common citizen in the future."

More info at https://ugadmissions.iiit.ac.in/ugee2024/

About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Sciences, Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900509/IIITH_Logo.jpg