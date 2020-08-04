IIIT Hyderabad to Conduct Course on Online Pedagogy

One-week certificate program for college teaching faculty

To help understand pedagogy models, approaches and techniques for teaching online

Will equip participants to structure courses to be delivered online

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is conducting a certification course for college faculty on online pedagogy.

As educational institutions across the country embrace online teaching, the approaches, pedagogy models, techniques, tips and tricks are still elusive. This course offered by IIITH faculty, is an attempt to address these challenges based on experiences in the last few months, enriched by insights from the various IT in education initiatives at IIITH.

Commenting on the course, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIITH said, "When the lockdown was announced in March, without losing any time, we switched to online and completed the semester in time, with 100 courses conducted by 80 faculty. All their experiences were distilled into an internal course for our faculty that ran in July. We are happy to see the same now being offered to faculty in other colleges. I am sure this will be very beneficial to the community."

Th 7-day online course from 17 - 23 August, priced at Rs. 5,000 will cover basic models for online pedagogy and will include approaches for preparing and delivering engaging online lectures, tools and skills required for recording lecture videos and creating interactive content on popular Learning Management systems, tips for facilitating collaboration and discussions among students. One of the most important aspects of online teaching is evaluation and grading, for which various options will be presented. It will also cover the best practices for organizing tutorials and lab sessions.

More details at : http://outreach.iiit.ac.in/education/online-pedagogy.html

About IIIT-Hyderabad:

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

Media Contact :

Sunory Dutt,

[email protected]

Head of Communications

IIIT Hyderabad

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg

SOURCE International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad