IIIT Hyderabad to host 2nd annual Conference on Data Driven Tech on 17 Dec., 2022

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IIIT Hyderabad (through its applied AI centres - IHub-Data and INAI) is hosting a one-day Annual Conference on Data Driven Technologies on 17 Dec., 2022.

The conference, initiated by the Technical Innovation Hub of IIITH (IHub-Data) and Intel's Initiative on Applied AI (INAI) at IIITH will deliberate at length, market research opportunities on academic research initiatives. There would be panel discussions on verticals in (a) AI for Healthcare and (b) AI in Mobility. Plenary sessions for these panel discussions would feature experts from academics, industry and public policy (government officials).

The existing state-of-the-art in these verticals would be exemplified with keynotes from senior leaders in government with special emphasis on scaling of projects and its scope thereof. There would also be invited sessions featuring joint collaboration experiments using various Data Driven technologies in domains of Healthcare, Mobility/Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Agriculture, Disaster management, and India specific problems etc.

Dr Reddy's, Optum, ZEDF, Stellantis, Intel, and CARE India (formerly Gates Foundation) are some of the prominent companies participating in the conference.

Prof. Ramesh Loganathan from IIIT Hyderabad, one of the chief organisers of the event and moderator of the plenary sessions, commented, "We encourage more representatives interested to work in these niche areas to participate and add value to these round-table discussions. I am confident that we have sufficient talent out there who can make their mark too."

Those interested in participating or attending the conference can register at https://bit.ly/3XPL21A

INAI (Applied AI Research Centre) and IHub-Data (TIH and NM-ICPS) at IIIT Hyderabad (IIITH) have been making significant progress in the focus domains of Mobility and Healthcare since it was launched as part of Telangana Year of the AI effort in 2020. Some of these initiatives include Project iRASTE (intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering) Telangana uses AI & ADAS solutions that will act as a force multiplier and transform Road Safety. Bodhyaan, a car data capture platform that can be used by researchers, academics, and start-ups in India to test algorithms or methods in vehicle navigation, data collection, or anything related to Indian roads and research. MicroLabs [Next generation sequencing for pandemic preparedness], setup at IIIT Hyderabad in collaboration with CSIR-IGIB, helps bring genomic surveillance for communicable diseases to Point of Care (POC).

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

