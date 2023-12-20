IIM Nagpur, AIIMS Nagpur, TimesPro launch Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management

NAGPUR, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur (AIIMS Nagpur) and TimesPro announced the launch of the inaugural batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management.

Indian Institute of Management Nagpur

The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management is a one-of-a-kind joint certification programme with IIM Nagpur and AIIMS Nagpur that is designed for working professionals with approximately two years of experience, offering a transformative curriculum that combines the expertise of healthcare professionals from AIIMS Nagpur and management professionals from IIM Nagpur.

The 12-month blended programme aims to equip healthcare and management professionals with the essential skills and knowledge to navigate the complex landscape of healthcare management. It offers an in-depth understanding of the industry through learning modules such as Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety, Information Systems and Technology, Financial Management, Marketing and Stakeholder Management, Leadership, Policy and Regulations, Technology, MIS, and Analytics, among others.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as AIIMS Nagpur faculty will visit the prestigious IIM Nagpur to deliver lectures and masterclasses for the learners, providing a holistic learning experience that combines academic rigour with real-world insights. Learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of healthcare management, preparing them for leadership roles in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry. The programme also includes four days of campus immersion module and an alumni status on successful completion of the programme.

Speaking at the announcement Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur said, "The Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge education that bridges the gap between healthcare and management. We are proud to partner with AIIMS Nagpur and TimesPro to offer a programme that not only enriches the knowledge of working professionals but also contributes to the advancement of the healthcare sector."

Dr. M. Hanumantha Rao, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS, Nagpur., AIIMS Nagpur said, "Healthcare management requires a unique skill set that combines clinical knowledge with managerial acumen. This programme is designed to bridge that gap and create a pool of professionals who can contribute effectively to the evolving healthcare landscape. Together, we can create a learning environment that nurtures leaders capable of driving positive change in the healthcare industry."

Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer – Executive Education, TimesPro said, "The collaboration with IIM Nagpur and AIIMS Nagpur is a testament to our commitment to excellence in education. TimesPro is excited to play a role in bringing together healthcare and management professionals to create a programme that not only meets industry demands but also opens new avenues for career growth. Learners will gain valued insights from AIIMS Nagpur and IIM Nagpur faculty, fostering a comprehensive understanding of healthcare management."

The programme will be conducted via TimesPro's Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. The pedagogy would be a combination of lectures, case discussions, simulation games, role plays, group projects and other experiential exercises.

About Indian Institute of Management Nagpur:

Established in 2015, the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) aspires to be a leading management institution that shapes management systems, policy, and governance through high-quality education, research, and industry engagement. Propelled by the pursuit of engaged scholarship, the institute aims to create value-driven leaders and global managers with strong conceptual foundations and analytical approach, which helps them excel in diverse spheres – be it management, business, policy making, and public administration, to name a few. IIM Nagpur's aim is to address the needs of a modern India, connecting aspirations and realities to attain benchmarks that are respected internationally. Our motto, सत्यं च स्वाध्याय प्रवचने च, that is, an inspired journey towards truth through individual reflection and collective discourse, propels our quest to bridge the gap between abstract knowledge and practice. IIM Nagpur seeks to distinguish itself as an institution that promotes constant industry engagement of a 'problem-solving' nature. Executive Education, therefore, is an important thrust area for the Institute. With an array of programmes designed by a faculty body with a stellar record of research, teaching, and industry engagement, the Executive Education programme at IIM Nagpur equips managers and executives with the capabilities to perform effectively in their current roles and take up greater challenges through various stages of their careers.

About AIIMS Nagpur

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences [AIIMS] was designed to serve as a nucleus for nurturing excellence in all aspects of health and wellness throughout India. AIIMS are a group of autonomous public medical institutes that have been declared by an Act of Parliament 1956 as "Institute of National Importance".

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur is one among the four AIIMS announced during the budget speech 2014-15 under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). The Foundation stone for the institute was laid by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis at Sector 20, MIHAN on 14th April 2017. Union Cabinet Minister for Road Transport and Highway and Shipping (GoI), Shri Nitin Gadkari, and several other dignitaries graced the occasion. The primary objective of AIIMS is "correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable/reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country".

With a campus spanning over 150 acres of land in the Special Economic Zone, MIHAN, the institute is committed to its mission of providing the highest levels of patient satisfaction, healthcare, safety, dignity and rights through evidence-based clinical practices of the highest standard and transparent management processes. Working tirelessly, within a short span of time, it has been unfaltering in its efforts to provide the best medical education and training with all modern facilities and is progressing towards becoming a Center of Excellence in teaching, patient care, and research. Currently, students for MBBS, post-graduation, and Ph.D courses are enrolled with the institute.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

