IIM-Sirmaur student and HDFC Life professional secures all-India rank at IRM's Level-1 examination

Shital Tilak , Manager, HDFC Life, and Abhishek Singh , student, Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, top in India with 80.70% & 77.10% respectively

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management, UK (IRM India), the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications (Level 1 to 5) across 143 countries, today, announced the results of the November, 2020 Level-1 examination for India.

Shital Tilak, Manager, HDFC Life, and Abhishek Singh, student, Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, scored the highest in the country, with 80.70% & 77.10% respectively.

Congratulating all the students who successfully cleared the examination, Hersh Shah, CEO, India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management, UK, said, "We welcome the new group of students to IRM's growing global community of enterprise risk professionals. This is the first step in their journey towards becoming a Certified Fellow (CFIRM / Level 5). Students who pass IRM's Level-1 exam emerge with a robust foundation of knowledge that organisations need and expect in their pursuit of key business goals, as well as vital risk identification and mitigation skills that are critical for responding to the myriad complex and uncertain events that can occur in this intertwined global economy."

Shital Tilak, Manager, HDFC Life, said, "I gained great knowledge and experience from the live training session conducted by an experienced tutor for the exam. The global study reports are eye opener and not just for risk management but, also as general knowledge. I am sure that the Level 1 exam and further IRM levels will add a feather in my professional cap."

Abhishek Singh, student, Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, said, "ERM has helped solidify my understanding of risk and how it affects a business. Current scenario, when risk management is so crucial and organizations are doing it just for the sake of compliance, I learned how to shift the risk culture of an organization by making risk embedded decisions. I relished the study support sessions delivered by IRM experts in preparing for the IRM Level 1 exam."

IRM's Level 1 examination can be pursued by students and young working professionals alongside their graduation, post-graduation, or professional career. Candidates who are aspiring business leaders across all sectors, including financial services analysts, risk consultants, entrepreneurs, family business owners, and chief risk officers, have been enrolling for IRM's qualifications. At each stage after Level 1, candidates are entitled to a globally-recognised designation - IRMCert (Level 2), GradIRM (Level 3), CMIRM (Level 4), and CFIRM (Level 5) - upon successful completion.

More information on IRM India's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at -https://www.theirmindia.org/ .

India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management (IRM India)

Headquartered in the UK, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications. IRM has been driving excellence for over 30+ years with over 10,000+ professional members and has trained students globally in 143 countries. With 360 exam centres in India, India Affiliate of the Institute of Risk Management is committed to creating an ecosystem for enterprise risk professionals in India with its 5-level professional qualifications with designations that are globally recognized. IRM qualified students and members are working with companies across the globe including Acies Consulting, Swiss Re, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Barclays Bank, ANZ Bank, Mastercard, HSBC, IFC - World Bank Group, AIG, BBC and many other organisations.

Find us on social media:

SOURCE India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management UK (IRM India)