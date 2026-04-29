IIM Udaipur Announces MBA (2026-28) Admission Results Following Strategic Exit from CAP

UDAIPUR, India, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has announced the admission results for its prestigious 2-Year MBA Programme (Batch 2026–28) on April 25, 2026. This marks a significant milestone for the Institute, coming shortly after its strategic decision to move out of the Common Admission Process (CAP), reinforcing its commitment to a more autonomous, rigorous, and holistic selection process.

IIM Udaipur Campus

The transition away from CAP has enabled IIM Udaipur to independently design and implement a selection framework that aligns closely with its academic vision and global standards. The newly adopted process emphasises a comprehensive evaluation of candidates, focusing on academic excellence, diversity, leadership potential, and overall profile.

Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their admission status by visiting the official admissions portal: https://mbaadmissions.iimu.ac.in

All candidates who have received admission offers have also been notified via their registered email IDs, along with detailed instructions regarding the next steps in the admission process.

Applicants are strongly advised to rely only on the Institute's official admissions portal and authorised communication channels for accurate and up-to-date information.

IIM Udaipur extends its heartfelt congratulations to all selected candidates and looks forward to welcoming a diverse and high-potential cohort to its vibrant academic community.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2026, IIM Udaipur maintains its listing for the 7th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

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