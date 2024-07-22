IIM Udaipur awards Post Graduate Diploma to 64 students at the Convocation for its PGDBAWE Program

Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson - Hindustan Zinc Limited & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, graces the ceremony as the Chief Guest

UDAIPUR, India, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the Convocation for its Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives – PGDBAWE (Batch of 2022–24), on Saturday, 20th July 2024 at its pristine 300-acre campus at Balicha, Udaipur. The Convocation Address was delivered by Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson - Hindustan Zinc Limited & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, who was the Chief Guest of the Convocation. The concluding address was delivered by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur. The convocation was graced by Prof. Rajesh Nanarpuzha - Dean of Programs at IIM Udaipur, Prof. Tushar Agrawal - Chairperson of PGDBAWE and EMBA Programs, faculty & staff of IIM Udaipur, besides parents and relatives of the graduating batch.

IIM Udaipur's PGDBAWE Convocation - 2024

In this Convocation of PGDBAWE, 64 students graduated, with the gold medal for scholastic performance awarded to Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Baldev Sahai Kapoor.

While congratulating all the students, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar said, "Today, as you graduate from this prestigious University, just know this truth that life is not about accomplishments on your CV or material acquisitions. Life is messy. Also, have faith in discomfort; to grow, you will have to put yourself in situations that you are not comfortable with."

In his concluding address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "It is a momentous occasion as we celebrate the convocation ceremony of the 2022–24 batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives with the Institute. This institution has provided you with transformational learning, and I urge you never to stop learning, growing, and pushing yourself to be the best you can be. Don't be afraid to take risks to step out of your comfort zone and pursue your passion. Surround yourself with people who challenge you and push you out of your comfort zone, to become the best version of yourself. You have acquired many skills at IIMU, which will help you throughout your life and career. Remember that success is not only about making money; it is about creating value for society, positively impacting people's lives, and contributing to the greater good. It is about building knowledge to solve complex problems, address societal challenges, and create sustainable solutions. Hold on to your ethical compass, and use it to navigate the challenges ahead. Use your knowledge for better good. Remember the compromises your family, friends and people around you have made for you. You are now the ambassadors of the IIM Udaipur, as alumni. The institution belongs to you, and I wish you the best for the future."

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2022 as well as the QS Global MIM Ranking 2020, only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Bangalore, to be in the FT Global MIM Ranking and only the 7th IIM in the QS 2021 Global MIM Rankings. In both Rankings, IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in the world. IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

