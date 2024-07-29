IIM Udaipur Commemorates its Journey of Success on Foundation Day

Prof. Mahan Maharaj, a distinguished mathematician and faculty at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, graces the ceremony as the Chief Guest

UDAIPUR, India, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IIM Udaipur marked a momentous milestone with its first Foundation Day celebration on July 27, 2024. The occasion was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Prof. Mahan Maharaj, Member of the Board of Governors - Mr. D Shivakumar, the Director - Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Dean of Programs - Prof. Rajesh Nanarpuzha and Dean of Faculty and Research - Prof. Anirban Adhikary. The ceremony highlighted the institute's rapid progress and commitment to excellence in education.

IIM Udaipur's Foundation Day 2024

The event commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Nanarpuzha. Reflecting on the journey since its inception in 2011, he emphasised the collective efforts of faculty, staff, and students in building IIM Udaipur into a premier business school.

Prof. Banerjee addressed the gathering and highlighted the Institute's journey so far. He reminded the community of the six core values: Excellence, Integrity, Transparency, Mutual Respect, Inclusion, and Environmental Consciousness. He stressed the importance of these values in sustaining the institution's growth and maintaining its distinct identity.

Mr. D. Shivakumar discussed IIM Udaipur's unique positioning as a research leader among the 13,000 business schools worldwide. He highlighted the institute's focused programs and the crucial role of industry connections in providing students with practical and up-to-date knowledge. Dr. Shivakumar praised the commitment of the IIM Udaipur community for its remarkable rankings and robust placement record.

The ceremony included the felicitation of faculty and staff who have completed ten years with the institute, acknowledging their dedication and contributions. Mr. Kartik Misra, Vice President of the Alumni and Allies Association, announced new initiatives to strengthen alumni relations. He also introduced the annual Best Faculty Award, which was voted by the alumni community, and Prof. Rajesh Agrawal was declared its first recipient.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Mahan Maharaj, a distinguished mathematician and faculty at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, captivated the audience with his insights into the intrinsic nature of mathematics and its parallels to the broader quest for knowledge and innovation. He underscored the importance of intellectual curiosity, starting afresh and pattern recognition in academic and personal growth.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof. Adhikary, expressing gratitude to the speakers, Board of Governors, faculty, staff, and organising committee.

This Foundation Day celebrated the vision and hard work of the people who have contributed to IIM Udaipur's journey. The ceremony served as a reminder of the institute's commitment to driving change and innovation.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2022 as well as the QS Global MIM Ranking 2020, only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Bangalore, to be in the FT Global MIM Ranking and only the 7th IIM in the QS 2021 Global MIM Rankings. In both Rankings, IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in the world! IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

