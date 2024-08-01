IIM Udaipur Inaugurates Cutting-Edge Behavioural Lab in Jaipur, Boosting Research and Innovation in Collaboration with Government of Rajasthan

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Information Technology and Communications, Government of Rajasthan, inaugurated the Behavioural Lab.

UDAIPUR, India, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) is delighted to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Behavioural Lab, established in collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology & Communication (IT&C). The lab was inaugurated on 30th July 2024 by Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Information Technology and Communications, Government of Rajasthan. The Behavioural Lab is located within the Rajasthan Centre of Advanced Technology (R-CAT) premises in Jaipur.

IIM Udaipur's Behavioural Lab in Jaipur - Rajasthan

Equipped with technologies such as Electroencephalography (EEG), Eye Tracking, and Galvanic Skin Response (GSR), the Behavioural Lab will facilitate comprehensive behavioural experimentation. This enables researchers to explore the complexities of human cognition, emotion, and behaviour, providing essential insights for academic research, policy testing, and market applications.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, "With the inauguration of the Behavioural Lab, we advance our understanding of human cognition and behaviour. This collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan underscores our commitment to cutting-edge research. The lab's advanced technologies, like EEG and Eye Tracking, will propel academic research and offer insights for policy development and market applications. We are excited about the possibilities this facility opens for researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals."

The Behavioural lab is envisioned as a pioneering hub for interdisciplinary research, advancing the understanding of human behaviour and decision-making through cutting-edge neurophysiological tools like EEG, Eye Tracking, Galvanic Skin Response, and driving innovation in academic research, government policy, and market applications. The facility is expected to benefit various stakeholders such as faculty, researchers, and PhD students across universities, government departments, and business professionals across industries, especially MSMEs and startups.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2022 as well as the QS Global MIM Ranking 2020, only the 4th IIM, along with IIMs Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Bangalore, to be in the FT Global MIM Ranking and only the 7th IIM in the QS 2021 Global MIM Rankings. In both Rankings, IIM Udaipur is the youngest B-School in the world! IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473776/Behavioural_Lab_IIM_Udaipur.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg