IIM Udaipur inaugurates its first batch of Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) Program

UDAIPUR, India, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted the inaugural ceremony of the First batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program for the academic year 2024-26.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Ashok Banerjee - Director IIM Udaipur, Prof. Rajesh Nanarpuzha - Dean (Programs), Prof. Tushar Agrawal - Chairperson of EMBA Program Committee, and Mr. Amithabh Mohanty - MD & CEO, JM Financial Asset Management Limited, was the Guest of Honour for the inauguration ceremony.

IIM Udaipur EMBA Batch 2024-26

In total, 121 students enrolled in the EMBA program consisting of 25 female and 96 male candidates. The batch has a diverse student body with experience from various industrial backgrounds. This diverse range of backgrounds and experiences bring a wealth of knowledge to the program, and students can learn from each other's perspectives and expertise.

In his welcome address, Prof. Rajesh Nanarpuzha, Dean (Programs), said, "You are pioneers of this EMBA batch, and you are the ones who will set the culture and traditions for the upcoming batches. There will be challenges and opportunities in this journey of two years of EMBA. Welcome back to the student life, keep your mind open, learn as much as possible and gain maximum out of this journey."

In his address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, emphasised on the unique attributes of these programs. He also highlighted that this program is transformational. He said, "You will now have a very busy routine for the next two years as you will attend classes on the weekends and in the late evenings of the weekdays along with your daily office life. It is a degree program that requires hard work and devotion. Our office and state-of-the-art facilities will ensure that the program is delivered smoothly. Utilise your time and learn from IIMU Faculty, peers, and entrepreneurs in the batch and experts from various fields. Make the most of this transformational experience and embrace the journey open-mindedly."

Addressing the incoming batch, Guest of Honour, Mr. Amitabh Mohanty, MD & CEO, JM Financial Asset Management Limited, said, " I admire each of you for your motivation and the opportunity you have today. After working for so many years, you have this incredible chance to recreate yourself as a student. The aspirational India is now awake and willing to bring dynamic changes as we as an economy are growing rapidly. After these two years of learning, you will become an alumnus of IIM Udaipur. Be an active member of the alumni community. Connect and communicate with fellow alumni. Actively participate and network with them; you will gain a lot there. Make out the maximum of your time in these two years, and you will transform. After these two years, you will be able to relate and understand the difference in yourselves and your professional life. This course will add great value to you and your career."

IIM Udaipur's Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program is designed exclusively for modern-day working professionals seeking to elevate their careers without putting their current commitments on hold. This program prioritises the needs and aspirations of working executives, offering unparalleled flexibility in learning formats and schedules. Crafted to accommodate their busy lifestyle, this EMBA experience allows them to progress at their own pace while providing multiple-entry and stage-wise completion. With a curriculum designed for tailored learning and credit-based waivers, the prior academic achievements are recognised and appreciated for this program. This is a two-year online program that also includes two campus immersions. Admission is through the GMAT/GRE/CAT/ or IIMU Test. This program is ideal for professionals with a graduate degree and at least three years of full-time post-qualification work experience.

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) within eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIM Udaipur is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416962/IIMU_EMBA_2024_26_Batch.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/4629883/IIMU_Logo.jpg