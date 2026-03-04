IIM Udaipur Launches BBA Program with Bilingual Learning Support; Applications Open for 2026 Cohort

New undergraduate offering combines bilingual learning support, digital delivery, flexible progression, and scholarships to widen access to management education

UDAIPUR, India, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) today announced the launch of its BBA Program, marking the institute's entry into undergraduate management education through a model designed for academic rigour, wider access, and national reach. Applications for the inaugural cohort open today.

IIM Udaipur - Campus

The four-year Program has been developed as a flexible, digital-first undergraduate pathway aligned with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020. Its modular structure enables learners to earn a Certificate after Year 1, a Diploma after Year 2, a BBA degree after Year 3, and a BBA (Honours) after an optional fourth year, creating multiple progression points within a single academic journey.

A key feature of the Program is its inclusive language design. While instruction is Hindi-first, the learning model includes bilingual support throughout the program: recorded resources are made available in Hindi, and English versions are also provided. This allows the Program to widen access for Hindi-speaking learners while also welcoming students from other linguistic backgrounds who seek the credibility of an IIM education in a more accessible format.

The launch reflects a broader institutional vision championed by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, to widen access without diluting academic quality. "At IIM Udaipur, we believe that access and excellence must move forward together. This BBA has been created to extend the quality and discipline of IIM education to a much wider group of learners – those who seek flexibility, those who learn best in Hindi, and those who value the confidence of bilingual support. Our aspiration is simple: talent should never be held back by language, location, or circumstance."

Designed for learners at different stages of life, the Program welcomes recent school graduates as well as others seeking flexible pathways into management education. The learning model combines faculty-designed recorded content with live tutorials, faculty masterclasses, discussion forums, and invigilated examinations conducted through in-person centres, preserving academic credibility while enabling study from anywhere.

Admissions for the 2026 cohort will be conducted entirely online. The application window runs from March 4, 2026, to May 31, 2026, and the Program is scheduled to commence on July 6, 2026. Applicants who have completed Class XII or equivalent from a recognised board, including learners from any stream and NIOS pathways, are eligible to apply. There is no separate entrance examination; admission is based on eligibility and document verification.

The fee structure begins at ₹50,000 in Year 1 under a transparent tiered model. Merit-based and means-based scholarships, along with fee waivers for eligible students, are intended to support wider participation and reduce the financial barrier to entry.

Detailed information on eligibility, fees, scholarships, and the application process is available on the official IIM Udaipur website.

About the IIM Udaipur BBA Program

The IIM Udaipur BBA Program is a four-year undergraduate offering designed to deliver IIM-quality management education through a flexible, digital-first model. With milestone credentials across each year, bilingual learning support, faculty-led academic design, and a scholarship-supported fee structure, the Program aims to make high-quality business education more accessible to diverse learners across India.

