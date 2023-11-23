IIM Udaipur Launches EMBA Program Offering Flexibility through Multiple-entry and Stage-wise Completion

UDAIPUR, India, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) launches its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program, designed exclusively for ambitious professionals seeking uninterrupted career growth. Commencing on May 18, 2024, this two-year online program combines flexibility with academic excellence, featuring two one-week on-campus modules to foster networking and interaction. Managed and delivered directly by IIMU, the EMBA program employs a high-touch approach with live sessions, interactive learning experiences, and exclusive C-suite interactions, providing participants with valuable insights from industry leaders. This program will provide an ideation platform to encourage participants to discuss business ideas leading to possible new business ventures that would get support from the IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre.

IIMU New Campus

The curriculum is a comprehensive 1250 contact hour program covering Business Foundations, Functional Foundations, and Managerial Toolkit, complemented by diverse electives. This is the first IIM EMBA Program to offer flexibility through multiple entry and stage-wise completion. Participants benefit from credit-based waivers, acknowledging their prior academic achievements. Upon completing the program, participants will receive a Master of Business Administration by IIM Udaipur. They will also be given the status of Alumni of IIM Udaipur.

Extending a welcome to potential professionals seeking a reputed degree with flexible options, Prof. Tushar Agrawal, Chairperson - EMBA Program, said,

"Many professionals yearn for an opportunity to enhance their skill set, elevate their careers, and contribute meaningfully to their organisations without disrupting their current roles. The EMBA Program at IIM Udaipur is designed exclusively for modern-day working professionals seeking to elevate their careers without putting their current commitments on hold. Our program prioritises your needs and aspirations, offering unparalleled flexibility in learning formats and schedules. The Executive Master of Business Administration program at IIM Udaipur is not just about earning a degree; it's about empowering professionals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead and excel in the dynamic business world."

The admission cycle started on November 15, 2023.

Embark on unparalleled learning and career growth with IIM Udaipur's EMBA program. For more information, visit the IIMU EMBA Program website or contact the Admissions Office at 7230001227 (9:00 AM - 5:30 PM) or [email protected].

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

