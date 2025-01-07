IIM Udaipur Opens Admission for Its Unique Summer Program in Management

UDAIPUR, India, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Management Udaipur invites applications for a Two-Week On-Campus Summer Program in Management primarily designed for MBA aspirants. This program is for students who want to experience student life at an IIM as a build-up to applying for an MBA program and those interested in a one-time experience. This two-week summer program is the first ever offered by any IIM. The program will be held at IIM Udaipur campus from June 01, 2025, to June 14, 2025.

The program will cover the essential aspects of management studies, focusing on Business Environment, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Digital Transformation, and Business Communication. The participants will get exposure to the case method of teaching and earn an IIM Udaipur - Summer Program in Management - Certificate of Participation upon completing the program. Additionally, the top 10% of students demonstrating academic excellence in the program will be awarded the Program Chairperson's Certificate of Academic Excellence.

The program provides a unique opportunity to learn from the distinguished faculty of IIM Udaipur, visiting industry experts and their peers from the entire country in a dynamic, supportive, and thriving academic environment. Participants will get an opportunity to network with faculty and MBA students of IIM Udaipur.

Students above 18 years of age who are either graduates (any discipline) or have completed their first year of graduation in any discipline can apply for this summer program. Visit the official website of IIM Udaipur ( https://www.iimu.ac.in/ ) to learn more and to apply for the program. Interested students can apply for the program from January 07, 2025, till May 15, 2025.

"IIM Udaipur is the first and only IIM to offer a Pre-MBA Summer Program in Management. The program is specifically designed for those college students who aspire to study MBA in the future. This program provides a unique opportunity to experience campus life, study and learn at the prestigious IIM Udaipur. Students will get the opportunity to network with faculty, MBA students and fellow participants from throughout the country and explore the historic city of Udaipur." - Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson, Summer Program in Management

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

