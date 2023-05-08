IIT Kanpur's eMasters degree programs in Economics and Finance to help professionals navigate the new-age financial wave

~ Applications open for next cohort of eMasters degree programs in Economics, Finance and Public Policy; Economics, Finance and Data Analysis; and Economics and Finance for Businesses

KANPUR, India, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India's economy is growing rapidly and significantly, with a focus on self-sufficiency and investment in manufacturing and service industries. The country is a global hub for material and service sourcing, with a growing number of startups contributing to its success. Data-driven decision-making has played a key role in driving these advancements through digitization, process automation, and data analysis. Despite the recession, the data and analytics sector has remained strong. To further boost the economy, the government is implementing new policies, and creating more job opportunities in economics, finance, and public policy. With a projected GDP of USD 7.5 trillion by 2031, India requires a highly skilled workforce to withstand upcoming challenges and to emerge as a strong force in core domains.

IIT Kanpur's eMasters degree programs in Economics, Finance and Public Policy; Economics, Finance and Data Analysis; and Economics and Finance for Businesses, are designed to help professionals build relevant expertise and stay agile in a fast-paced environment. Through these programs, professionals will gain knowledge in developing futuristic public policies, strategic decision-making skills, and gaining business intelligence and decision-making perspectives. The programs are carefully designed by the Department of Economic Sciences in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the domains.

The flexibility of completing the eMasters degree programs within 1-3 years, makes it a unique and preferred choice for working professionals. Moreover, selection into these programs does not require GATE score. World-class faculty and experts from the forefront of cutting-edge research at IIT Kanpur teach the 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum. The courses also come with a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. The weekend-only live interactive classes coupled with self-paced learning are a bonus.

The programs' immersive learning format gives professionals access to IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, leading to successful career advancement and networking experience. Participants also get to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to interact with their fellow peers and the esteemed faculty. Professionals signing up for these programs will stay ahead of the curve than the rest, while gaining an extra edge for a fruitful career. Applications for the July 2023 batches are open till May 12, 2023. To know more about the programs and apply:

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-for-businesses

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-data-analysis

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-public-policy

About IIT Kanpur:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with 540 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government. For more information, visit www.iitk.ac.in .

SOURCE IIT Kanpur