IIW Seeks for Waiver of GST on Basic Skill Development Courses

MUMBAI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) has expressed remorse at non-grant of any relief on 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the GST Council, currently being applicable even on short duration basic welding courses. IIW understands that, few industries have approached the GST council for completely exempting all spends from Corporate CSR funds for Vocational Training and Education by Not for Profit entities such as the Indian Institute of Welding.

G.A Soman - Past Chairman, IIW Mumbai and Principal Don Bosco Training Academy, Mumbai explained, "Basic welding courses cost about Rs.45,000/- per student for a 6 week classroom study and shop floor training. These fees include the cost of all study material and welding equipment and consumables used during training. Since these are daylong courses boarding is included on no cost basis to all participants. Those requiring accommodation are put up at the facility for the full 6 week duration of the course - gratis. The training provider imparts basic welding vocational training to youth who find themselves under-qualified and unskilled and therefore unemployable. They are mainly from the economically deprived sections of the society who are trained to recreate themselves and become employable on successful completion of a 6 week stint in the training centre. IIW along with its training partners across the country trains and certifies more than 15000 youth and ensures that they are gainfully employed in MSME's in Industrial Hubs across the country. Students those who pay for themselves or by sponsors find 18% GST on training fees back breaking leading to postponement or cancellation of vocational training."

"IIW is also partnering for Skill India vocational training for welders with National Skill Development Council (NSDC), which has been granted complete GST waiver. The welders who get trained have an opportunity to obtain a job and work with the Industry. The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) appeals to the GST council for immediate exemption from GST on basic skill development education offered, assessment and certification of the welders, workshops for knowledge upliftment programs and short term knowledge based programs by Not for Profit, organization such as IIW - India to enable faster acquisition of technical skill by those deprived and making them employable and contributors to the economy," stated R. Srinivasan - Past President of The Indian Institute of Welding.

The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) plans to hold a daylong session on 'Welding Education and Employability' as a part of their 3-day International Conference & Weld India Technical exhibition scheduled in the first week of February 2020 in Mumbai. Subject experts from across the globe are being invited to make their presentations and simultaneously be available for consultations with government officials on gratis. Weld India 2020 an exhibition showcasing the best in International welding will concurrently be held at the same venue. IIW India is exploring with the corporates to have a Job Market booth for the final year engineering graduates. Mr Kamal Shah the Chairman of the IIW Mumbai branch and the Chairman of the Preparatory committee of the International Congress IC 2020 and the Exhibition stated students interested to visit the exhibition may mail for securing complimentary passes made available by IIW.

IIW India is currently an active participant in Skill India - an initiative of the Union Government.

About IIW:

The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW): Established in 1966 at Kolkata aims to foster the development of Welding Science, Technology & Engineering in India. The IIW-India is a not for profit organisation registered u/s 25 of the Company's Act 1956. IIW is a knowledge partner of the 30 Thousand Crore Indian Welding Industry. IIW India regularly conducts courses, seminars and workshops imparting basic and advanced welding skills in all its 13 branches spread across the country. IIW India also ensures that Indian audiences get to see global advancements in welding at home by organising the Weld India Exhibition every two years and hosting the International Conference/ Congress on its side-lines.

For further info visit: www.iiwindia.com

SOURCE Indian Institute of Welding (IIW)