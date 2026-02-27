Illumina Launches TruPath Genome, Unveils NovaSeq X Roadmap, and Drives Cancer Breakthroughs with Connected Multiomics

TruPath™ Genome offers more complete genome, with the simplest sample to sequencer workflow, and the new AGBT data demonstrates its accuracy in detecting rare genetic diseases

40% increase in output to 35 billion reads, up to Q70 quality scores, improved turnaround time, and staggered starts are among the updates to be rolled out on all NovaSeq X systems, advancing precision medicine and delivering compounded value for NovaSeq X customers

At AGBT, researchers reveal new findings from studies leveraging Illumina's multiomics solutions

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced a suite of powerful advancements that will significantly accelerate the next era of genomic discovery. Unveiled at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2026 conference, the announcements include the launch of TruPath™ Genome, a new standard in genomic insight; a groundbreaking roadmap for the NovaSeq X Series; and new partner-driven cancer breakthroughs powered by Illumina's spatial and multiomic technologies.

TruPath Genome, a new standard in genomic insight

Illumina's launch of TruPath™ Genome sets a new standard for high-quality, comprehensive whole genome insights for genetic disease. TruPath Genome has been found to deliver unparalleled accuracy and resolution – even across so-called "dark regions" of the genome – providing researchers with a more complete picture of genomic alterations implicated in genetic disease.

With an incredibly simple workflow, TruPath Genome eliminates traditional library prep. In just 10-15 minutes of hands-on time, TruPath Genome generates 16 whole genomes per day, nearly double the throughput of competing long-read methods, and with fewer errors.

TruPath Genome leverages novel on-flow cell library preparation with patterned flow cell technology and advanced informatics to seamlessly add long-distance insights for comprehensive variant detection. DRAGEN™ algorithms tuned to incorporate proximity information from TruPath flow cells improve read alignment and variant calling, extending Illumina high quality reads to difficult-to-map regions, variant phasing, structural variants, short tandem repeats (STR), and clinically relevant paralogous genes. TruPath Genome fully phases up to 98% of genes.

The TruPath Genome launch was unveiled during the Gold Sponsor Workshop at the AGBT annual meeting in Orlando. Register here for the replay. For more detailed information on this announcement, please see the press release here, and learn more about TruPath Genome here. TruPath Genome was previously referred to as "constellation mapped read technology".

Roadmap of groundbreaking NovaSeq X advancements in data quality, output, speed, and flexibility

Building on the revolutionary NovaSeq™ X Series, Illumina unveiled an 18-month roadmap of innovations that enhance the power and value of the NovaSeq X system. Updates include technology that will deliver up to a Q70 quality score for the first time, along with 30% increased speed and output up to 35 billion reads (35B). Staggered starts and new flow cells go live across the customer base in the coming weeks.

Together, these advances increase daily sequencing productivity and expand the range of applications that can be run at scale on a single instrument. With higher output, increased accuracy, faster run times, and new flexible workflow modes, the roadmap delivers compounded value for customers seeking better, faster, and more cost-effective sequencing for their most demanding applications. Improved accuracy ushers in a new era for applications that require ultrasensitivity. Upon rollout, these updates will enhance the performance and value of the 890 NovaSeq X systems installed globally—the world's largest high-throughput sequencing fleet.

These advances—together with a growing portfolio of multiomic and oncology-focused assays—accelerate Illumina's ability to deliver higher-quality data at a lower total cost. The updates also set the company on track to scale access to whole-genome sequencing research in oncology, including highly sensitive molecular residual disease (MRD) testing, and genetic disease.

For more detailed information on this announcement, please see the press release here, and learn more about the NovaSeq X here.

Going beyond the genome to advance cancer research using spatial transcriptomics, epigenomics, and proteomics

Illumina and its partners are pushing the boundaries of oncology, powered by Illumina's spatial transcriptomics, 5-base sequencing, and proteomics technologies. The ability to combine more than one omic insight reveals unprecedented biological depth and knowledge, all of which is streamlined by Illumina Connected Multiomics for multimodal data analysis. The combined portfolio delivers new insights for precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics development, and understanding of tumor microenvironments.

"Unlocking the human genome has changed the face of cancer care and opened up demand for the next wave of biological insights," said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive officer at Illumina. "Researchers are rapidly adopting multiomics and informatics technologies that expand our understanding of biology at scale. Illumina's streamlined multiomics workflows are enabling customers to achieve game-changing breakthroughs in oncology, pharmacogenomics, and more."

For more detailed information on this announcement, please see the press release here, and learn more about Illumina's activity at AGBT here.

