IMA and Symbiosis Launch New Management Accounting Course to Upskill Commerce Graduates for Global Careers

PUNE, India, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the worldwide association of accountants and financial professionals in business, is launching a CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification course in partnership with Symbiosis School of Arts and Commerce. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will provide opportunities for commerce graduates to lucrative career options globally and marks a significant step towards enhancing the professional competencies of students in the field of management accounting.

Under the MoU, Symbiosis will offer IMA's professional program to its students which will complement their academic studies. This includes IMA's prestigious CMA certification, focusing on financial planning, performance, analytics, and strategic financial management, which will ensure graduates are well-rounded and equipped to excel in various professional settings.

"In the face of rapidly evolving global market dynamics, the importance of equipping future professionals with comprehensive and adaptable skill sets is paramount. The partnership with Symbiosis is a significant step in our mission to advance the management accounting profession globally," said Michael DePrisco, President & CEO, IMA. "By offering our certification programs to Symbiosis students, we are providing them with a robust foundation to excel in their careers with the critical skills needed in today's competitive job market."

IMA's certification programs will be integrated into Symbiosis' existing curriculum, allowing students to explore relevant knowledge from their first year, with the possibility of completing the CMA exam before graduation. Candidates will cover their membership, exam, training, and study materials fees, with special discounts provided to Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce students. Additionally, IMA will also collaborate with the college to conduct joint seminars, conferences, and research projects to enhance student learning and industry exposure. Additionally, IMA's academic members will gain access to an extensive library of research reports, case studies, and online courses.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Hrishikesh Soman, Principal, Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, said, "Symbiosis is honoured to be associated with IMA, who is offering the CMA to our students. This integrated certification programme will help our students compete on a global level and develop expertise in the field of management accounting. We are looking forward to a strong collaboration with IMA in the future."

This collaboration will empower students to compete on a global scale, develop robust technical management accounting skills and knowledge, and provide them with unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and success.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org .

About Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce

In recognition of the pioneering work done in the field of education, Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce was granted 'Autonomy' by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, effective from the academic year 2012-13. However, we continue to be under the Savitribai Phule Pune University, which confers degrees to our students. We are also proud to state that the UGC recognized us as a 'College with Potential for Excellence (CPE)' in 2016. Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce was Reaccredited with an 'A+' and a 3.51 CGPA For Third Cycle By NAAC. Additionally, our college was conferred with Empowered Autonomous status by the UGC in July 2024.

