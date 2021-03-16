iMerit Achieves Fastest Growing Technology Company in India by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

Strong focus on client needs result in achieving new revenue highs

KOLKATA, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit Technology announced it ranked Number 36 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. iMerit grew 149 percent during this period.

iMerit's founder and CEO Radha Ramaswami Basu was thrilled to receive the honor and credits the inclusive workforce and the commitment to improving client results with the company's 149% revenue growth over the past three years. She said, "Our ability to assemble skilled data experts, tools, and security infrastructure to meet complex client requirements and to scale projects to support their growth differentiates us in today's AI and Machine Learning market."

"We invested in key areas crucial to our clients and the revenue growth reiterates our focus on our skilled workforce and technology," said Jeff Mills, Chief Revenue Officer.

"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2020 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitisation," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "We congratulate iMerit on being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India."

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications:

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About iMerit

iMerit's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platform powers advanced algorithms in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Understanding, e-Commerce, Augmented Reality and Data Analytics. It works on data for transformative technologies such as advancing cancer cell research, optimizing crop yields and training driverless cars to understand their environment. The company drives social and economic change by tapping into an under-resourced talent pool and creating digital inclusion. The team consists of 3500 full-time staff, with more than 50% being women. The company's initial investors are Omidyar Network, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, and Khosla Impact. For more information, visit: www.imerit.net.

About Deloitte

