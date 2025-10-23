IMG Announces 2025 Leave Your Mark Grant Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is excited to announce the winners of its ninth annual Leave Your Mark Grant. This year, more than 4,000 organizations and individuals submitted entries, making it the largest applicant pool in the history of the grant. The two winning organizations are Holistic Ministry of Children of the Horn of Africa (HMCHA) and Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation Indonesia, each receiving $3,500. The three winning individuals are Megan Parham, Joe Charles, and Martin France, each receiving $1,000.

HMCHA is a faith-based organization that helps children in Ethiopia rise out of poverty through education and mentoring. Through its child sponsorship program, HMCHA's mission is to help students in the Oromia region graduate, support their own families, and contribute to society.

"We are honored and deeply grateful to be a recipient of IMG's Leave Your Mark Grant," said Carol Pfleiderer, HMCHA's Sponsor Coordinator. "This generous support enables us to expand our reach by training more teachers and equipping schools in Oromia with essential resources like solar lights, books, and bookcases. It's a meaningful investment in the future of children who are striving to rise out of poverty."

Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation Indonesia is a non-profit organization committed to bridging access to education and basic needs for families living in some of Indonesia's most remote islands and coastal areas. By providing school boats and clean water solutions, the organization helps children reach school safely and supports communities in building healthier, more sustainable futures.

"We are so excited to have been chosen for the Leave Your Mark Grant," said Meralda Adam, Chairperson at Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation Indonesia. "These funds will allow us to provide a school boat in a remote coastal village, ensuring children no longer risk their lives paddling unsafe sampans to reach school. We will also be able to install 20 water filters in area households and provide essential educational materials to children, such as books and uniforms."

The three individual Leave Your Mark winners support a wide range of mission and social good organizations working around the world. This year's winners will use their grant funds to support initiatives including church planting and well-digging in Kenya, bridge construction for students in Panama, and volunteer-led building projects across the developing world that promote education, public health, and women's empowerment.

"For the ninth year, we're honored to recognize individuals and organizations who are making a lasting impact through mission and social good work," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "This year's Leave Your Mark Grant recipients exemplify the spirit of service by working to bring clean water, safe transportation, education, and infrastructure to communities in need around the world."

IMG has insured mission and social good organizations since the early 1990s, providing key benefits and assistance services for thousands of customers who serve or volunteer internationally. The Leave Your Mark program was launched in 2017 to give back to organizations with charitable missions.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg