IMG Announces Eighth Annual 'Leave Your Mark' Grant Opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to be accepting applications for its annual Leave Your Mark Grant. In its eighth year, the Leave Your Mark initiative is designed to invest in causes addressed by mission and social good organizations around the world. Grant applications will be accepted August 1-September 13, 2024.

IMG is excited to be granting funds to five winners — two mission or social good organizations and three individuals participating in a mission, volunteer, or service trip. The two winning organizations will receive $3,500 each, and the three winning individuals will receive $1,000 each.

To apply for IMG's Leave Your Mark Grant, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video that describes why their mission or service trip is important, how they're working to overcome current obstacles facing the world, and how this grant will help support their global outreach efforts.

"Offering the Leave Your Mark Grant to those working to make a global impact is an exciting opportunity that we look forward to each year," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Operating Officer. "After seeing how all of last year's winners were able to use their winnings for a wide range of social good causes around the world, we are incredibly excited to be extending the grant opportunity to organizations and individuals again this year."

Village to Village, a 2023 winning organization, used their winnings from the Leave Your Mark Grant to host a camp for 60 newly arrived refugee children in the U.S. Helping Children Worldwide, the second 2023 winning organization, used their winnings to host a training conference for nearly 100 midwives in Sierra Leone to improve the quality of services offered in maternal and newborn health.

The 2023 individual winners used their funds to support several initiatives including childbirth education in Eswatini, access to food and education for a village in India, physical and spiritual needs in Guatemala, agriculture training in Liberia, and child sponsorship and school building in Oaxaca, Mexico.

To apply for this year's Leave Your Mark Grant, visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark. The deadline for all applications is September 13, 2024, and winners will be announced October 14, 2024.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

