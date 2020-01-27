IMG Appoints New President and Expands Executive Leadership Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As International Medical Group® (IMG®) continues to experience globalized growth in both product and assistance service offerings, IMG is pleased to announce several changes to its leadership team. In addition to three promotions of current company leaders, IMG has also added a new member to its team as it looks to carry many of 2019's successes into 2020.

Steve Paraboschi, formerly the Executive Vice President, has been appointed President of IMG. Steve joined IMG in September 2017 with a long leadership background in international insurance and assistance services and wasted no time making a positive impact at IMG.

"During his two years as Executive Vice President, Steve has provided broad leadership across the company, worked closely with our largest producers, directed IMG's enhanced entry to the assistance market, and led numerous strategic initiatives" said Chief Executive Officer Brian Barwick.

Amanda Winkle, formerly Vice President of International Sales, has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. After starting her insurance career with IMG in 2000 and later departing, Amanda rejoined in 2013 as Vice President of International Sales. During her six years in this role, the breadth of products and services offered by IMG has increased significantly (examples include travel protection plans and global assistance services), along with the success of the business lines within her remit.

Jason Swift, formerly Chief Information Officer, has been appointed Global Head of IT. Jason has been with IMG for 11 years and has served in a number of Information Technology roles. His record of high performance and superb leadership skills make him the ideal fit as the single point of leadership in the IT department.

Cassie Brinkley has joined IMG as Chief Customer Officer. Cassie joined the team in September 2019 and brings 25 years of experience leading global teams and transforming organizational performance in insurance operations, assistance, and customer service. In alignment with IMG's commitment to excellent customer service and improving efficiency in its operational processes, Cassie is accountable for all customer service, claims and operational functions that support IMG's market-leading insurance and service products.

"Over the past year, we have globalized the management of many functions to leverage the management team's expertise, unify operational processes, and scale enterprise IT systems," said President, Steve Paraboschi.

"Looking forward to 2020, we will carry these same initiatives forward as we continue to grow the success of our enterprise services in the global assistance market and our full-service catalog of insurance products. To achieve our long-term vision, we will make ongoing investments in systems for global consistency, premises, and staff to ensure we are positioned to always deliver on our mission of focusing on the customer experience and 'Being There' for our members."

About International Medical Group (IMG)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a Sirius Group company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

