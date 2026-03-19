IMG Ranked Best Travel Insurance Company of 2026 by Forbes Advisor

INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG is proud to be recognized as the best travel insurance company of 2026 by Forbes Advisor.

"Being named the best travel insurance company by Forbes Advisor is a great honor and a true testament to how the entire IMG team goes above and beyond for our customers every day," said Justin Poehler, Chief Commercial Officer at IMG. "IMG's mission is to be an exceptionally innovative partner to our customers, and we will continue delivering new solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's travelers."

IMG's iTravelInsured Travel LX travel protection plan was given a perfect, 5.0 rating and specifically recognized by Forbes Advisor as the best plan for medical expenses and evacuation benefits. iTravelInsured Travel LX provides travelers with the highest levels of benefits of all iTravelInsured plans, offering medical coverage of up to $500,000 per person and medical evacuation benefits of up to $1 million per person for trip costs up to $150,000 per person.

"Forbes Advisor's perfect rating of iTravelInsured Travel LX reinforces the importance of a well-rounded travel protection plan that offers medical and evacuation benefits in addition to essential trip cancellation and delay coverage," said Grant Hayes, Global Head of Travel at IMG. "Whether travelers need the highest levels of protection offered by iTravelInsured Travel LX or prefer a more cost-conscious option like iTravelInsured Choice, IMG provides solutions to protect travelers when the unexpected occurs."

To identify the best travel insurance companies and plans, Forbes Advisor evaluated 69 policies from 23 companies and scored policies based on cost, travel medical and evacuation limits, baggage and trip delay benefits, the availability of cancellation and interruption upgrades, and more.

For information about IMG's leading travel and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, [email protected]

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