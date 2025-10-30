IMG Wins Two 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has been recognized with two Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for excellence in travel insurance. IMG earned Gold in the Travel Insurance Product category for its renowned iTravelInsured Choice plan and was awarded Silver in the Travel Insurance Customer Service category for its commitment to serving travelers.

iTravelInsured Choice was launched in October of 2024 and quickly became IMG's most popular travel protection plan. Designed specifically for cost-conscious travelers spending $10,000 or less per person on their trip, iTravelInsured Choice also features four optional add-ons for travelers looking to customize their coverage.

"In developing iTravelInsured Choice, IMG recognized an opportunity in the travel insurance market to create a plan for the 'everyday traveler,'" said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "Since its launch, iTravelInsured Choice has quickly become our best-selling travel insurance plan, and we are excited to be recognized by Travel Weekly for delivering a product that meets the needs of today's travelers."

In addition to product innovation, IMG was also recognized for its outstanding customer service through its Global Peace of Mind® commitment.

"Exceptional customer service is the foundation of our promise to provide our customers with Global Peace of Mind," said Poehler. "Whether it's handling urgent situations across borders or making sure every claim and question is handled with care, our team is driven by one goal: being there when it matters most. This honor from Travel Weekly reflects that commitment."

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the top travel organizations and professionals worldwide. Each year, a broad range of industry segments are recognized by the awards including travel service providers, hotels, cruise lines, travel advisors, and much more. Travel Weekly Magellan Award Winners represent a high standard of excellence within the travel industry.

For more information about the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, a breakdown of categories, and a full list of winners, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com. To learn more about all of IMG's award-winning travel and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

