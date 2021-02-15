Impetus celebrated a spectacular virtual Long Association Awards 2021

The ceremony recognized and felicitated employees associated for the past 5, 10 and 15 years with the Impetus Group. The organization celebrates the remarkable achievements and association of its people bi-annually. This year the event also witnessed power-packed performance by the popular Bollywood singer, Shalmali Kholgade, who uplifted the entire event with her electrifying performance.

On this initiative, Praveen Kankariya, Founder & CEO, added, "I congratulate our people for their trusted and invested tenure with the Impetus Group. Honoring their valuable association is a testament to the success stories, journey and memories built by us all over the years. The personal bonds created have been the bedrock of our continued success as a leader of technology."

Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including 'Asia's Dream Companies to Work For', 'Dream Employer of the Year' by the World HRD Congress' for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized among 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' and '2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India.'

Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, said, "The association of our people is a matter of pride for us. Our people are our biggest asset. It is due to their persistence and a constant drive to excel that we have outperformed ourselves each year. I thank them for being our true ambassadors and the real game-changers. We will continue to build a workplace that will nurture innovation, encourage collaboration."

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

